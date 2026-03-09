Gov. Janet Mills released a video Friday evening vehemently denying that her administration has mismanaged the Medicaid program, known in Maine as MaineCare.

Mills published the video in response to an inquiry from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that arrived after an audit of MaineCare found $46 million in improper payments for a single MaineCare program in 2023.

The governor attacked CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz as a “TV doctor” and denied that there was anything abnormal with Maine’s administration of the MaineCare program. In the video, she framed the federal oversight as a “predetermined political cudgel” aimed at Democratic-led states.

Oz, a former cardiac surgeon and Columbia University professor, had previously posted a video openly asking whether Maine was “the next Minnesota,” noting that the improper payments found in the MaineCare audit stemmed from the same program that was wildly defrauded in Minnesota.

In an accompanying letter of reply, Mills insisted that her team is on top of Medicaid fraud. The letter claims that improper payments are likely due to “good-faith errors in documentation” rather than intentional fraud schemes or poor oversight.

The state of Maine, the letter claims, “goes above and beyond federal requirements,” and Mills touted herself as a hardened fraud fighter.

CMS did not respond to a request for comment on the governor’s letter or the video.

Mills’ video carried the tone of a political attack ad designed for a Senate campaign rather than as a gubernatorial communication.

“The State of Maine is fighting fraud and we will continue to fight fraud,” Mills said.

Mills’ comment stands in contrast to an earlier legislative hearing in which an administration employee admitted that “maybe one or two” cases of Medicaid fraud had been referred to the Attorney General’s office under Mills.

According to Mills, the MaineCare fraud inquiry was a distraction from President Donald Trump’s “failing agenda.”

“Under this President, addressing alleged fraud has become a political cudgel that he is using to desperately distract from his failing agenda,” Mills said. “And let’s be clear about who he is using that cudgel against: Democratic-led states, and people like me who dare to stand up to him.”

The governor vowed to sue if federal Medicaid funding is withheld, calling any such move retaliation.

“Maine will not be intimidated by the threats of a President who is using allegations of fraud as a pretext to hurt people. We will fight back.”

The response from the Mills Administration arrived on the last business day before the deadline — after DHHS had requested a 30-day extension that CMS denied.

The defensive posture and ad hominem framing clash sharply with a growing body of evidence of systemic problems inside MaineCare — evidence the Mills administration has itself documented and admitted.

Nearly ten months after The Robinson Report first reported whistleblower allegations against Gateway Community Services, a top migrant services agency with extensive ties to the Mills administration, Mills relented and cut off funding to the embattled organization. State audits confirmed that the organization received at least $1.6 million in improper payments.

State records tell an even more damning story about what the Mills administration knows regarding improper payments and fraud in the MaineCare system.

Records obtained under a Freedom of Access Act request show that the Mills administration has delivered 183 Notices of Violation via MaineCare’s Program Integrity Unit between 2019 and 2025.

Of those, 95 contained specific overpayment amounts totaling $45.9 million.

Home-care and residential providers accounted for $38.1 million — 83 percent of the total.

The single largest hit: Residential & Community Support Services, owned by Assumani Rashindi, slapped with a $30.2 million overpayment demand in March 2021.

Although Mills claimed in her response to CMS that she’s built a career fighting fraud, that would be news to Rashindi.

Despite RCSS folding amid violations it was unable to rebut, Rashindi was able to quickly start “Bridge Support Services” — a new MaineCare provider that billed taxpayers $57.3 million from 2019 to 2024, including $12.2 million in 2024 alone.

Although Bridge Support Services was administratively dissolved in Sept. 2025 due to a failure to file an annual report with the Secretary of State, there’s no indication that the agency has stopped receiving MaineCare payments.

That’s not the only instance of the Mills administration allowing a MaineCare entrepreneur to dissolve amid apparent violations and then re-emerge with a new company name.

State records show that Adam Healthcare Services, LLC, based in Lewiston, was reviewed by the DHHS Program Integrity unit in 2020 and later received a Notice of Violation alleging $647,834 in improper payments.

Under the leadership of Ferdus Awali, the company fought the improper payment allegations but eventually folded. Even as Awali was, according to the emails obtained via FOAA, attempting to defend Adam Healthcare Services’ billing, she created Quality Healthcare LLC.

Quality Healthcare LLC began billing MaineCare in the same year that Adam Healthcare Services was cut off.

Coincidentally, OpenCorporates records show Quality Healthcare LLC, which is a D/B/A of Quality Care LLC, as having a headquarters address at 124 Canal St. in Lewiston — the exact office space used by Abdullahi Ali’s Gateway Community Services.

From 2019 to 2024, Awali’s companies billed MaineCare a combined $2,483,490, according to state records.

In a fourth case detailed by Maine Wire Reporter Seamus Othot, a 25-year-old Westbrook man, Mostafa Alahmedi, was able to bill MaineCare more than a million dollars before his home care agency was shuttered due to violations and improper payments.

In all four cases — Rashindi’s RCSS / Bridge Support Services, Awali’s Adam HealthCare Services, LLC / Quality HealthCare, LLC, Alahmedi’s “5 Stars Home Health Care,” and Ali’s Gateway Community Services — there’s no indication of any criminal sanction or referral to the Attorney General’s office.

Indeed, after a whistleblower detailed systemic fraud allegedly occurring at Gateway Community Services, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey awarded $400,000 in opioid settlement funds to Gateway’s nonprofit arm.

The CMS investigation isn’t the only probe into Mills’ handling of the MaineCare program. In addition to an investigation into Gateway running under the auspices of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is examining whether Maine illegally shifted costs for non-citizens — including those without lawful status — onto federally reimbursed MaineCare.

Comer demanded detailed eligibility-verification records, lists of every procedure performed, and the exact costs.

In addition to the House Oversight inquiry targeting MaineCare spending on noncitizens broadly, Comer also sent a separate request to the U.S. Treasury Department for bank records related to senior Gateway leaders, including Ali and State Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland).

Although Mills has shown bravado publicly, behind the scenes senior Mills administration officials are deeply fearful of what federal scrutiny might uncover.

Internal DHHS emails obtained under Maine’s Freedom of Access Act show Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes explicitly stating the goal of their response was “to avoid a congressional subpoena.”

Even more telling was a directive issued Jan. 10, 2025 — just days before President Trump’s inauguration — by Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office. In an email to DHHS employees, staff were ordered: if contacted by the Department of Justice or U.S. Attorney’s Office, “they should not respond” and must forward inquiries to supervisors and state lawyers instead. Phone callers were to be told, “I cannot provide information at this time.”

The pattern is unmistakable: a gag-order-style directive to freeze out federal prosecutors, an internal email admitting the goal was to dodge a congressional subpoena, and now a personal attack on Dr. Oz that seeks to paint legitimate oversight as partisan warfare.

The pattern of fear and deflection — from Frey’s non-cooperation order to Gagné-Holmes’ subpoena-avoidance memo to Friday’s broadside against Oz — suggests the Mills administration is more than a little concerned with what federal investigators might uncover as they investigate Medicaid fraud in Maine.