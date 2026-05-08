Radio icon, Mike Adams, host of the Planet Mikey podcast, criticized fraud tied to taxpayer-funded programs and questioned who is responsible for oversight when child care centers, home care operations and benefits programs show signs of abuse.
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Mikey Adams Talks Radio, MaineCare Fraud and the Fight for Common Sense - MWTV
Radio stories give way to blunt criticism of fraud, benefits abuse and political double standards.
May 08, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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