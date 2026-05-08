The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Mikey Adams Talks Radio, MaineCare Fraud and the Fight for Common Sense - MWTV

Radio stories give way to blunt criticism of fraud, benefits abuse and political double standards.
May 08, 2026

Radio icon, Mike Adams, host of the Planet Mikey podcast, criticized fraud tied to taxpayer-funded programs and questioned who is responsible for oversight when child care centers, home care operations and benefits programs show signs of abuse.

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