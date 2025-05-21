Here’s the Reader’s Digest version:

Former employees allege Gateway Community Services systematically overbilled MaineCare (Medicaid) for services never provided, with falsified records and forged client signatures.

Despite prior audit findings that showed nearly $1M worth of erroneous billing by Gateway from 2015-2017, the Mills Administration continued awarding no-bid contracts to Gateway, totaling $3.3M since 2022 , in addition to the continued flow of MaineCare money.

At the same time, Gateway leaders helped create the Community Organizing Alliance (COA) — a group dedicated to voter turnout in migrant communities aligned with Democratic Party goals.

Here’s the full story:

The migrant agency accused of running a five-year MaineCare fraud has extensive ties to Maine Democrats, ties that have proven mutually beneficial for Gateway Community Services and Gov. Janet Mills.

Gateway Community Services, founded in 2014 by Somali-American refugee Abdullahi Ali, came under fire last week thanks to…