Today, thoughtful commentators will reiterate some version of the annual reminder for those observing Memorial Day, finger-wagging that its significance extends beyond barbecues, weekend gatherings, or quiet fishing retreats. Personally, I believe the courageous individuals we honor would take heart in seeing their fellow Americans embrace moments of joy and sunlight in their memory. Those are hardwon moments of freedom and peace. Yet, there is some wisdom in the finger-wagging. As we spend time with family or unwind with friends, we ought to dedicate time to consider the men and women of Maine who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our American way of life.

Memorial Day, first known as Decoration Day, emerged in the United States following the Civil War. General John A. Logan, leader of a Union veterans’ organization, established it as a day of remembrance in which the graves of Union soldiers would be decorated with flags and flowers. Set deliberately on the last Monday in May, …