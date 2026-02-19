Mayor Mark Dion said recent ICE operations in Maine appeared targeted at specific individuals, even as he questioned whether the tactical presentation was unnecessarily provocative. He also raised concerns about Portland’s syringe policy, calling the COVID-era shift to large-volume distribution unsupported by clear medical evidence.
Mayor Mark Dion on ICE Tactics, Public Safety, and Portland’s Needle Crisis - Maine Wire TV
Dion calls minimum wage a state issue, saying local mandates distort the market and create headaches for businesses operating across municipal lines.
Feb 19, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
