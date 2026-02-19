The Robinson Report

Transcript

Mayor Mark Dion on ICE Tactics, Public Safety, and Portland’s Needle Crisis - Maine Wire TV

Dion calls minimum wage a state issue, saying local mandates distort the market and create headaches for businesses operating across municipal lines.
Feb 19, 2026

Mayor Mark Dion said recent ICE operations in Maine appeared targeted at specific individuals, even as he questioned whether the tactical presentation was unnecessarily provocative. He also raised concerns about Portland’s syringe policy, calling the COVID-era shift to large-volume distribution unsupported by clear medical evidence.

© 2026 The Maine Wire
