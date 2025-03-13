The majority of daily news outlets in Maine are now bankrolled by some of the country’s largest donors to the Democratic Party and left-wing interest groups.

Mega donors George Soros and Swiss foreign national Hansjörg Wyss are among the uber wealthy progressives that are bankrolling a new “non-partisan” news outlet in Maine, the Maine Morning Star, through the left-wing nonprofit States Newsroom.

That news comes as a national news website reported Sunday that Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Wyss Foundation reportedly made large financial contributions to the National Trust for Local News, the nonprofit that recently acquired five of Maine’s daily newspapers.

(Note: Soros’ Open Society Foundations told the BDN Wednesday that while they donate to National Trust, they haven’t earmarked any donations.)

The Maine Wire has previously reported that Soros and top left-wing donors, like eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, have donated to National Trust.

However, the Sunday news report from Semaf…