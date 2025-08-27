It’s a familiar pattern: The Maine Wire breaks a story and then several months later, the dead-tree outlets rehash the story as if it’s breaking news.

We saw it with the Boston Globe’s coverage of the horrendous sexual assaults occurring at Mass. Gov. Maura Healey’s migrant hotels. The Maine Wire’s Seamus Othot first broke that story, complete with whistleblower testimony and documents proving that an illegal alien at the shelter had impregnated his own daughter.

[EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower Calls for Federal Investigation Into Massachusetts’ ‘Healey Hotel’ Illegal Immigrant Shelters

Six months later John Henry’s newspaper played it off like an original scoop.

The latest instance is Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ magnificent screw-up with the rollout of the Real ID program.

As far back as April, I reported that Bellows and her team at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles botched the printing of untold thousands of identity cards. The result is that the smudgy smear of a barcode on the backs of the cards won’t scan at liquor stores, tobacco stores, and, most seriously, at TSA checkpoints when you try to fly.

Given that the entire purpose of the Real ID program was to make flying safer and more secure using a national standard ID, Bellows’ botched print job is kind of a big deal.

As far back as April, I was pointing out the abject failure of the BMV to recognize the problem and come up with a solution. Granted, I didn’t make a capital case about it because I was in the middle of complaining about Bellows’ totally lawless attitude when it comes to Freedom of Access Act requests, elections, and basically everything she touches.

First Bellows screwed up her pet project — the pine tree license plates no one asked for. Thousands of those have plate characters covered by the pine tree and are unreadable. They’ll have to be re-done at taxpayers’ expense.

Now it’s the misprinted IDs. So far, Bellows has been too busy running the national progressive podcast circuit as part of her gubernatorial campaign to come up with a fix. But the solution is obvious: Bellows should immediately re-issue IDs to all of the people who purchased screwed-up licenses from the BMV.

But now that the Secretary of State’s office has finally recognized the problem, the august Portland Press Herald has suddenly discovered the story. Perhaps if they left their effete coffee shops and cubicles once in a while, they’d hear from actual Mainers about stories that affect their lives. Perhaps some coverage is better than no coverage, though I suspect we’re only seeing stories about the failures of the BMV now because Bellows has some enemies in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The real problem, though, with the dynamic exposed by this display of incompetent government is that most Maine media outlets feel like they can’t report on anything until the government gives them permission.

Maybe they don’t want to offend the government officials who feed them lies and spin while assuring them that it’s an inside scoop. Or maybe they lack the confidence to report out a story that can’t be laid at the feet of a government official. Regardless, it’s a very real problem that they can only report on things if the government acknowledges it.

Those of us with long memories may recall a time (basically the entire time Paul LePage was governor) when the legacy press was aggressive, outright hostile, and ran stories whenever they pleased, regardless of what the LePage Administration had to say. This irked the LePage people to no end, but it is healthy for democratic societies to have a press that doesn’t need a government press release or a government confirmation to report a story. Sadly, it’s hard to believe that the disparate treatment Republicans get versus Democrats is anything but cheap partisan bias on the part of the supposed journalists.

When was the last time a TV news reporter or a newspaper reporter shouted questions at Gov. Mills? When was the last time you saw any investigative reporting whatsoever that would potentially reflect poorly on Mills?

Why hasn’t the Bangor Daily News reported on the stunning State Auditor report that showed substantial fraud risks with roughly $2.1 billion in spending, including thousands of no-bid contracts? Why hasn’t the Portland Press Herald, which has been so keen to ape my reporting on Chinese organized crime, reported on Gov. Janet Mills’ brother’s dealings with Chinese cannabis cartels?

Healthy democratic societies must have power centers and institutions that don’t depend on the government for money and permission. Unfortunately, the Maine Wire is the only media outlet in the state that really fits that description, with all due respect to the TV outlets and their traffic reports.