BANGOR, Maine – As Maine’s 2026 governor’s race heats up, one issue continues to loom over Augusta: MaineCare fraud, improper payments, overbilling, weak oversight, and whether taxpayer dollars are being protected.

On Friday, WVOM’S The Maine’s Morning News with Ric Tyler and Paul Wolfe asked why Democratic candidates for governor are not being pressed harder on the issue during debates.

That question has been at the center of months of reporting by The Maine Wire, which has aggressively covered alleged MaineCare fraud, provider overbilling, audit findings, internal DHHS communications, federal scrutiny, and growing concerns that Maine taxpayers may be footing the bill for a system with serious oversight failures.

https://www.wvomfm.com/episode/rewind-05-08-agenda-why-not-ask-1330

The contrast is becoming difficult to ignore.

While many debate moderators continue asking Democratic candidates about housing, affordability, education, energy, and healthcare access, Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson has been one of the only moderators in the 2026 cycle to directly press gubernatorial candidates on fraud, waste, and abuse in MaineCare.

During The Maine Wire’s gubernatorial debate at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Robinson raised the issue directly with Republican candidates, asking about government fraud, MaineCare oversight, and what they would do to protect taxpayers.

That same level of scrutiny has not been as visible in Democratic debates.

That is why Tyler’s question Friday landed with force: if moderators are truly asking what is on the minds of Mainers, why are they avoiding one of the biggest taxpayer accountability stories in the state?

The issue is no longer theoretical.

Gateway Community Services, a Portland-based behavioral health provider, was referred for a fraud investigation before the state halted payments. Audits later found the organization allegedly overbilled MaineCare by more than $1.7 million. Gateway has denied wrongdoing.

The Mills administration has also quietly paused the acceptance and review of new applications from entities seeking approval as MaineCare waiver providers under Sections 18, 20, 21, and 29. Those programs involve services for older Mainers, adults with disabilities, brain injury services, and individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism-related needs.

Federal scrutiny has intensified as well.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General found Maine made at least $45.6 million in improper Medicaid payments tied to rehabilitative and community support services for children diagnosed with autism. Federal auditors recommended Maine repay roughly $28.7 million.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, now leading the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, later put Maine on notice, demanding answers about MaineCare oversight and improper payment concerns.

Gov. Janet Mills has pushed back, arguing the federal audit did not allege fraud and calling the scrutiny politically motivated.

But Tyler’s argument was simple: if MaineCare oversight is serious enough for federal auditors, serious enough for Dr. Oz, serious enough for the Mills administration to freeze new provider applications, and serious enough for The Maine Wire to investigate for months, why is it not serious enough for Democratic debate moderators?

That is where the media question becomes unavoidable.

Is Maine’s liberal media protecting Democrats from having to answer for one of the most explosive taxpayer issues in state government?

For Maine families being told there is not enough money for nursing homes, veterans services, housing, schools, and healthcare, the question matters.

If millions are being lost through fraud, improper payments, overbilling, weak documentation, and delayed enforcement, every candidate for governor should have to answer one basic question:

What will you do to stop it?

Steve Robinson asked.

The Maine Wire has reported.

Now voters are waiting to see whether the rest of Maine’s media will do the same.