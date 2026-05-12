The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Lisa Elliott's avatar
Lisa Elliott
6h

These should be zero doubt!!

Maines liberal Soros funded media is a tool to manipulate voters to support the left

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Db's avatar
Db
9h

Next up may be as the national money descends on maine, and it will due to its national importance this cycle, many mainers unaware of your reporting will be exposed to these facts? The pph and bdn will continue to shill for the left. But outside money will pick up your work and be seen by the pragmatic mainer which there are a lot of. These ads seem like they will write themselves. Most candidates on the left have this tied around their ankle. "Pothole Platner" doesn't and would seem likely to give the other candidates the Heisman. There's no doubt a huge chunk of voters in the middle, who don't show up in congress square to scream daily, who would be swayed by a tag line " fix the affordability bu fixing the fraud". Agree?

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