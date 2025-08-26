National Democrats have finally found—or perhaps created—a candidate to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins: Graham C. Platner Jr., 40, of Sullivan. According to the slick multimedia blitz Democrat insiders arranged, he’s a humble Downeast “oysterman” and has decided to shed his normal life to become a crusading socialist bent on seizing power from the oligarchy

If this is the first time you’ve heard someone described as an “oysterman,” join the club. The idea is something of a joke on Maine’s working coast. The economics don’t really add up, and there are other head-scratchers with Platner’s supposed small-business credentials. For example, you would expect that Waukeag Neck Oyster Co., with its remote location, would rely heavily on advertising, much like Platner’s nascent campaign, which is burning big money on Facebook ads. Yet Waukeag Neck Oyster Co. never had a website from 2018, when Platner bought it, to Jan. 4, 2024. According to domain information associated with the small business’s site, Platner ran it for six years before even buying a domain — “waukeagneckoystercompany.com” — and there’s no evidence the domain even hosted an actual website until as recently as June 25, 2025.

Unless he was operating his tourist hustle in stealth mode all this time, the OysterMan stuff seems more like a hobby than a vocation. But now that he’s Maine’s newest Hero of the Working Man, the DC politicos have found a useful character to market to Maine voters. I’m sure Platner has a cool boat and has actually farmed some oysters, but the image of a hardened Downeast barnacle sweating and suffering to pull his sustenance from the sea is overdone—almost a caricature invented by Democratic National Committee staffers. It’s the same kind of DC-based consultant thinking that thought a NASCAR driver would automatically win a congressional seat in Maine.

Maine’s Democratic insiders have apparently decided that he’s their best bet, because they’ve been quick to toss the other top Democratic candidate, Jordan Wood, overboard amid allegations that he and his husband profited from a scam PAC operation via Mothership Strategies. If those Democrats had simply listened to me, they could have saved themselves the hassle. I pegged Wood’s campaign as a cash grab back in April. No one earns the dough to buy a $3M mansion on the Maine coast in their mid-thirties by working for a vapor org like “End Citizens United PAC,” so it makes sense that the committee Wood claimed as his last employer was just a tool to bilk gullible progressives.

Platner looks like a lock to win the Democratic primary, which makes it all the more curious that he’s staking out hard-left positions you might expect from someone jockeying for the Antifa vote in a Portland mayoral primary. Any voters disillusioned with Collins’ long tenure in Washington, DC, will be alienated by Platner’s insistence on giving illegal aliens citizenship — “I will support a path to citizenship and an end to the mass deportation machine,” his website declares. To be clear, ‘path to citizenship’ is Democrat code-speak for letting the 50 million to 100 million non-citizens present in the U.S. raid future elections to vote for Democrats. The anti-oligarchy guy has a plan to cement the power of the Democrat oligarchy.

OysterMan’s imprudent platform goes far beyond pandering to the illegal aliens Democrats hope to turn into voters. He also happens to be an innumerate socialist carnival barker on par with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani. The signature issue his political handlers prepared for him during his whirlwind media tour is “Medicare for All,” which is not to be confused with Obamacare or similar calls for “Medicaid for All.” The evidence suggests Medicaid expansion has been disastrous. But even if we pretend that “Medicare-for-All” is somehow new and exciting, it still collapses under basic mathematical scrutiny.

Medicare-for-All’s backers have conceded the proposal would cost about $32 trillion over ten years. In an interview, Platner insists he’d pay for this with a special tax on billionaires. The combined net worth of all U.S. billionaires is roughly $8 trillion, according to Bloomberg’s analysis. That means you could levy a 100 percent tax against the Billionaire Class and pay for Platner’s socialist scheme for four years.

Even that’s a fantasy.

Socialists like Platner envision billionaires sitting upon piles of cash like Scrooge McDuck. But most rich people have illiquid assets. If billionaires had to start selling equity in American companies to pay their tax bill, the stock market where working Americans have their 401(k)s and union pensions would nosedive. We’d never even get to that point because billionaires would invariably shift wealth or re-domicile outside the U.S. to avoid being plundered by socialists.

Alas, that Medicare-for-All is a delusional fantasy of the hard left hardly matters. Not to Platner’s handlers. Like Mamdani’s government-run grocery stores or Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, Platner’s socialist platform doesn’t need to work; it just needs to sound good. It needs to make liberals feel good. And nothing titillates the green-haired Bernie Bros feverishly posting for OysterMan on Reddit and BlueSky like the promise of more free stuff and higher taxes on billionaires.

As a U.S. military veteran, Platner is probably the best Democrats could hope for in a Collins challenger—notwithstanding his ridiculous socialist crap. Some national observers have considered Gov. Janet Mills the heavyweight option, but Mills has benefited from a total lack of scrutiny from Maine’s major media outlets, including two newspapers that have taken millions of dollars in no-bid contracts from her administration without disclosing it to their readers. With the kind of searing attention that a U.S. Senate race would invite, Mills’ apparent ‘strength’ would quickly turn out to be a mirage.

But just because Platner is Democrats’ best hope at unseating Collins doesn’t mean his chances are great. Former John Fetterman communications director Joe Cavello and Mamdani’s video director Morris Katz may have miscalculated when they coached Platner to go “full socialist” as he entered Maine politics. Platner has been greeted with a chorus of internet buzz, but there are plenty of reasons to wonder whether that’s organic. Much of the media coverage has been reminiscent of the stilted Kamala Harris brat vibe Democrats celebrated all the way to a massive popular vote loss in November.

Perhaps Platner hasn’t been paying attention to Maine politics the past eight years, but we did the socialist thing. Platner-style socialism turned Portland into a sprawling fentanyl dump. And throughout that period, the same socialists lining up behind OysterMan have wielded disproportionate power in Augusta. The result of all this socialism has been, in Platner’s own words, a Maine that is “unlivable for working people.”

So the OysterMan’s biggest challenge will be convincing Mainers that the remedy for all this socialism we’ve been enjoying is… more socialism.