Medicaid expansion increased demand for healthcare services that hospitals are required to sell at a loss. Predictably, hospitals began losing so much money they were forced to close. Now “Medicare for All” is the new empty slogan.

Maine’s rural hospitals, the ones that are still open, are in crisis. Like arsonists playing firemen, Democratic candidates Hannah Pingree and Troy Jackson are claiming to have some socialist solution to fix healthcare in Maine while casting blame on Republican President Donald Trump and Senator Susan Collins (R).

But any honest diagnosis of what ails Maine’s medical industry must begin with the acknowledgement that Maine Democrats have exercised unilateral control over healthcare policy since Gov. Janet Mills (D) entered office. During that time, Hannah Pingree was her top policy advisor and Troy Jackson was the most powerful Democratic lawmaker in the state. Every healthcare policy in the state happened with their approval, including the expansion of a bloated, fraud-ridden welfare program that chronically underpays Maine’s hospitals, i.e. Medicaid, known in Maine as MaineCare.

In 2010, fewer than 300,000 Maine residents were on the welfare program. Gov. Paul LePage’s reforms — like requiring welfare seekers to work — reduced that to fewer than 240,000 by 2018. By the end of his two terms, LePage was able to get the number of medical welfare recipients to less than 17.3 percent of the population. At the same time, LePage paid down a mammoth Baldacci-era hospital debt, an act of fiscal prudence that indisputably helped the hospitals stay operational. During that time, Maine saw nothing like the current epidemic of hospital closures.

Then came Medicaid expansion.

In the election of Gov. Mills, the DSA-controlled Democratic Party got everything they wanted, a proverbial blank check to pass whatever healthcare fixes Big Bad LePage had vetoed. As Mills’ first act in office (one day after celebrating her inauguration with the Chinese Consul General of NYC Huang Ping), Mills brought to fruition the decade-long leftist scheme — hatched under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act (aka ObamaCare) — and added almost 100,000 young adults to the welfare rolls. These were able-bodied childless Maine residents with no excuse not to work. In addition, Democrats inexplicably redefined children to include 19- and 20-year-olds for the purpose of keeping them on welfare. They would later add a broad class of non-citizens, including those 19- and 20-year-old noncitizen “children” — a population that the non-insane among us would call military-aged illegal aliens and asylum fraudsters.

In short, Mills gave the far left all the socialized medicine and multicultural welfare they’d been yammering about for a decade. Don’t want to work? Just arrived in the U.S.? Ready to drop an anchor baby? No problem, you’ve got free health care, an EBT card, and likely some free housing, too, courtesy of the class of Mainers with callouses on their hands and small businesses to run. That’s the Maine Democrats’ health care policy in a nutshell: take from productive people to reward non-productive people and non-citizens.

In their view, there could be no possible downside or negative consequences to spreading the wealth around by growing the MaineCare program. The massive growth of the welfare state would not only bring about economic equality and stronger public health, the advocates said, but it would also be an economic panacea. Expanding MaineCare, they claimed, would save Maine’s healthcare system, make Mainers healthier, and even invigorate our economy with a flood of federal matching dollars.

Janet Mills said MaineCare expansion would “improve the health of Mainers. It will inject millions of dollars into our economy. It will create jobs, lower health care costs for Maine people and keep our rural hospitals open.” (emphasis added) Calling MaineCare expansion a “huge win,” Senate President Troy Jackson said growing the welfare rolls would “strengthen our rural hospitals, help combat the opioid epidemic, stabilize the cost of health care for insured Mainers and make sure eligible folks can finally get health insurance.” (emphasis added)

How’s that working out? Spoiler alert: The rural hospitals are closing, the opioid epidemic is surging, health insurance costs for working Mainers are soaring, and the only economic stimulus has been for the guys selling Mercedes G-Wagons to Central African asylum fraudsters. Virtually every promise Democrats made about Medicaid expansion resulted in the opposite happening.

The only thing that actually came true was that more than one hundred thousand people were added to the welfare rolls. By 2023, about 370,000 Mainers were enrolled in MaineCare — roughly 28 percent of the state’s population. In Oct. 2023, DHHS bragged that the expansion population alone included 106,587 people, of whom 94,407 were adults without children. DHHS deleted that webpage for some odd reason around Feb. 2026, but the archive remains available for viewing. DHHS refuses to say how many noncitizens have been added to the Medicaid rolls, but it’s safe to say that number is somewhere between 25,000 and 50,000, based on estimates from the migrant NGOs.

So why did Democrats’ vaunted Medicaid expansion backfire spectacularly and corrode the healthcare economy in Maine?

The short answer: Math.

The longer answer is that Medicaid radically underpays for all services. In fact, Maine’s largest hospitals lose hundreds of millions of dollars every year to provide care to the Medicaid population. MaineHealth’s 2023 Form 990 lays out the math so plainly even Troy Jackson should be able to understand it. In that year, they were paid $369.6 million to provide $542.4 million in services, which comes out to a $172 million loss

.

In the previous year, MaineHealth’s MaineCare losses were just $82.4 million.

The Northern Light hospital system reports similar losses to treat the expanded Medicaid population. For just the Eastern Maine Medical Center (EMMC) facility, the hospital operator reports losing $80 million to treat MaineCare patients.

The evidence is clear: Maine’s hospitals lose money when they provide care to MaineCare members. That’s because the reimbursement rates under MaineCare are less than what healthcare services cost to provide. It therefore follows that when the class of patients relying on MaineCare grows, Maine’s hospitals will lose more money. When a business loses money year after year, and loses it at an accelerating rate, that business has to stop offering non-profitable services or it will soon be altogether bankrupt. The hospitals can paper over losses with ad hoc government grants — and by jacking up prices for the commercially insured — but that’s not sustainable when Medicaid rolls continue to swell. That’s especially the case when the Medicaid rolls swell unpredictably with the sudden arrival of thousands of jobless, homeless migrants.

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From 2010 to 2024, MaineHealth’s Medicaid losses rose by 4.4x, while Northern Light’s (and its predecessor’s) more than doubled. Eventually, our state’s healthcare system reaches the tipping point where the population of takers is too big for the population of makers to support. Expanding a below-cost payer population without expanding medical supply or adequately financing the resulting care may be free for the patient, but it’s not free for the hospital or the taxpayer. The cost is shifted to commercial premiums, taxpayers, delayed investment, longer waits for care, eliminated services, staff vacancies, and, eventually, closed doors.

Medicaid expansion is especially damaging to hospitals when it comes to pregnancies because childbirth is among the most common and expensive major services. That’s precisely what’s happening with Maine’s rural hospitals and the maternity wards. Maine’s extremely low birth rates, especially in Lincoln County, have certainly undermined the business model of the birthing center in that area. But MaineCare has undoubtedly played a role, too.

If you’re a Maine couple looking to start a family, you can expect to pay $20,000-$35,000 for a stay in the maternity ward. Maybe, if you’re lucky, you’ve hit your deductible or your out-of-pocket max. However, if you’re a jobless, unwed father working under the table at a weed farm, or an illegal alien from Central Africa who arrived in Maine in 2022, you can buy snacks at the cafeteria with your EBT card while your procreation partner gives birth at a cost to you of zero dollars. Data from the Maine Health Data Organization (MHDO) shows that 40 percent of births are covered under MaineCare, which means that birthing centers aren’t getting fair pay for almost half of all pregnancies. The low reimbursement rate combined with the low birth rate is the perfect storm to render rural birth centers economically unsustainable to operate.

That same reasoning goes for every other health care service offered in Maine. MHDO data shows the specific details of the losses medical providers bear when treating the welfare class. The reported average payment was dramatically lower for welfare patients versus working patients. The dashboard shows approximately $2,430 per MaineCare inpatient unit compared with $8,728 commercially, and about $334 per MaineCare emergency-room unit compared with $1,279 commercially. To avoid confusion, the reader should understand that those MaineCare costs are paid by taxpayers to the medical provider, while the private payor cost figures come from commercial insurers, like employer-sponsored plans. The non-working, non-citizen classes get everything for free, while the working class gets to pick up the increasingly sky-high tab.

But wait, there’s more! Because the paltry reimbursement rate isn’t the only way Medicaid expansion harmed Maine’s medical industry.

Democrats’ Medicaid expansion didn’t just force hospitals to lose money treating a larger population of welfare recipients. It also forced them to treat those non-paying patients more often than people who work for a living, who have Medicare benefits they paid for while they were working, or who otherwise pay their own way. That’s because individuals who get free care through Medicaid are far more likely to visit the doctor or pop into the emergency room than those with private insurance.

The Maine Health Data Organization’s (MHDO) All-Payer Claims Database shows the sharp differences between the MaineCare population and the co-pay population when it comes to going to the doctor’s office or the hospital. According to the MHDO data for 2024, there were 238 inpatient admissions per 1,000 MaineCare members, compared with 102 per 1,000 commercially insured people. MaineCare hospital-outpatient utilization was about 50 percent higher for the commercially insured. Emergency-room utilization was approximately 325 visits per 1,000 MaineCare members, more than twice the commercial rate of 161 per 1,000. In other words, the Mainers (and noncitizens) who are on welfare are consuming medical services at more than DOUBLE the rate of Mainers with co-pays and deductibles.

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Perhaps this helps you understand why the emergency rooms are always clogged with people who appear to be mentally ill demanding trauma surgeons for their bloody noses or an MRI for their hangnail. In fairness, some of that utilization difference reflects poorer health, disability, behavioral-health needs, and different demographic characteristics for lower-income MaineCare members. But it also reflects the basic human behavior to take advantage of “free” stuff when you have no skin in the game at all. But regardless of the cause, the over-utilization of healthcare caused by Medicaid expansion exacerbated pre-existing staffing issues. Twice the emergency-room demand remains twice the demand, and more nurses and doctors don’t magically appear just because the line at the door has doubled in length.

But wait, there’s more! We have barely covered the list of Democratic policies that have harmed Maine’s medical providers!

Janet Mills’ draconian Covid-19 policies added new costs to Maine’s hospitals by forcing them to hire costly travel nurses. Both Northern Light and MaineHealth reported substantial costs paid to out-of-state travel nurse agencies because healthcare workers were forced out of their jobs by the governor’s immoral vaccine mandates. Mills’ unilateral decision to usurp healthcare workers’ bodily autonomy for the sake of a now-discredited experimental mRNA therapy created a healthcare worker shortage in the middle of a healthcare crisis. Both of the big hospital systems reported massive outlays to bring in out-of-state workers.

Not Just Predictable — Predicted!

Medicaid expansion — the crowning achievement of the Maine Democratic Party over the last 10 years — destroyed healthcare in Maine. Is the emergency room overrun when you’re trying to get your kid seen for strep throat or a broken wrist? Blame Medicaid expansion. Have your commercial insurance costs doubled in the last decade? Blame Medicaid expansion. Are you worried about rural hospitals closing? Well, guess what’s to blame: Medicaid expansion. All of these deleterious consequences weren’t just predictable — they were predicted — predicted by former Gov. Paul LePage, who’s now running for Maine’s open Second Congressional District.

LePage warned like Jeremiah that expanding MaineCare would wreck the state budget while doing nothing to improve the lives of poor and working-class Mainers — and he was right.

Now, the same people who shrieked for more than a decade that more MaineCare was the cure-all for all of Maine’s problems are trying to distract from the corrosive failures of their previous policies by bleating about “Medicare for All.”

Newsflash: “Medicare for All” is the exact same policy — but worse.

As the old George W. Bush saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”

So what can the people of Maine do to avoid getting fooled again by the billionaire-funded politicians like Hannah Pingree, Troy Jackson, and the Democratic rent-a-mob?

For starters, let’s look at the evidence and the facts.

Let’s insist on evidence-based policies.

Because we have eight years of data showing what happens when far-left DSA Democrats get their policy wish list rammed through Augusta. And if voters or lawmakers rely on the evidence and objective facts, they will see that Medicaid expansion has been ruinous for our hospitals without measurably improving healthcare outcomes for Mainers.

Rather than make Mainers healthier, Medicaid expansion created the perverse incentives that are destroying the medical industry in Maine. Medicare for All would make all the same mistakes, but worse.

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