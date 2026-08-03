The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Mtu_wa_kweli's avatar
Mtu_wa_kweli
2h

Good article. Don't forget that Medicaid "in home care" billed under HCPCS code T2031 is never verified.The need is not verified, the recipient is not verified (could be deceased) and the care provided is not verified. It's a license to steal.

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