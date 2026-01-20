The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Maine Wire TV - Shawn Ryan Show Preview, Bellows' Testimony, and Portland Schools Update

Shenna Bellows’ testimony and the questions raised about undercover plate policy and officer safety raises concerns.
Jan 20, 2026

Attention turns to Shenna Bellows’ legislative testimony and public response to the Maine Wire’s reporting, along with Steve Robinson’s recent appearance on the latest episode of the Shawn Ryan Show.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture