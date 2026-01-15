David Jones, Republican gubernatorial candidate, joins us to break down Greenland policy questions, ICE’s expected presence in Maine, and updates in the Gateway Community scandal.
Maine Wire TV Examines Geopolitics, Immigration Enforcement, and Statewide Fraud
David Jones backs Trump’s Greenland push as a strategic win for U.S. security and a major economic play for Maine’s deep-water ports and shipping lanes.
Jan 15, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
