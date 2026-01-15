The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Maine Wire TV Examines Geopolitics, Immigration Enforcement, and Statewide Fraud

David Jones backs Trump’s Greenland push as a strategic win for U.S. security and a major economic play for Maine’s deep-water ports and shipping lanes.
Jan 15, 2026

David Jones, Republican gubernatorial candidate, joins us to break down Greenland policy questions, ICE’s expected presence in Maine, and updates in the Gateway Community scandal.

