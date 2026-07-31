The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Maine Wire Trip to Allagash Raises New Questions About Troy Jackson - MWTV

Jackson’s family ties and Allagash background have become a viral issue in Maine’s Senate race.

Jon Fetherston returned from Allagash with new reporting on Troy Jackson’s roots, describing a remote town where residents said Jackson is far less popular than his statewide image suggests.

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