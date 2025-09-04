The Maine Trust for Local News Is Up for Sale

We’ll start with a hilarious item from Maine media: The Pine Tree State’s sweatiest columnist has been utterly embarrassed once again — this time by his own employer. Steve Collins, the former Democrat stenographer who is trying to turn into a less funny version of Bill Nemitz, scribbled a column Monday with the typical fantasyland talking points straight from Gov. Jeremy Kennedy’s feverish imagination. “The happy reality is that Maine’s finances are in good shape,” said Collins.

That social media post has now been deleted. Memory-holed, as Orwell might have put it. In its place, one of the Maine Trust for Local News social media accounts is running a paid post that hilariously contradicts Collins’ column. “It’s a fact: new data shows (sic) that Maine’s economy is in the bottom 10 of all U.S. states and, without change, it will only get worse.”

I can’t think of a better encapsulation of what the Portland Press Herald has become under its new corporate structure, the Maine Trust for Local News / The National Trust for Local News. Really, things started heading downhill for their flagship paper, the Portland Press Herald, when they cancelled my excellent column back in 2014. The “Maine Trust” is technically incorporated as a Low-profit Limited Liability Company (or L3C), which means they can take tax-deductible contributions from fellas like George Soros and Hansjörg Wyss while simultaneously operating like a regular business. It’s a fine model for operating a news outlet in an era when the news business is pretty much low-profit or no-profit for everyone except Bari Weiss.

But the idea that the Maine Trust is allowing big money advertisers to have posts deleted in favor of diametrically opposed views from paid sponsors is really something. Collins, for his part, has been too busy engaging in that tired game where left-wing commentators pretend to give advice to Republicans or conservatives to acknowledge that his own outlet is sandbagging his column in favor of paid content.

The Church of the “Safe” Injection

To no one’s surprise, the so-called “Church of the Safe Injection” turns out to have been a demonic experiment in depravity disguised as compassion. According to various media reports, as well as a Lewiston Police Department email, the building where the drug-use site was located was discovered to be a filthy, needle-ridden flophouse for transient drug users. In a serious state, this would put an end to any discussion about “safe injection” sites. The idea has failed everywhere it’s been tried, including in Oregon and Vancouver. But that won’t stop some Maine lawmakers, including at least a few Republicans, from glomming onto the idea.

In every way possible, the Mills Administration and the Democrat Majority’s opioid policies have utterly failed. The de facto safe injection sites created by handcuffing police in major cities have failed. Rather than creating safety, the sites have helped concentrate customers for the Dominican drug organizations peddling multi-kilo quantities of fentanyl into our cities from Airbnbs in the suburbs. The push for Suboxone has succeeded only in creating more than 1,000 new Suboxone addicts and boosting pharmaceutical products.

The omnipresent Narcan campaigns haven’t reduced overdoses; they’ve just made overdoses more survivable. The needle dispensary in Bangor was supposed to reduce the transmission of blood-borne illnesses among intravenous drug users. Instead, it contributed directly to the state’s largest-ever outbreak of HIV and Hep-C as it was financially imploding. I’m not sure how it would look any different if Democrats were actually trying to boost the profits of the transnational drug trafficking organizations poisoning this state.

Here’s a look at overdoses in the city of Lewiston from 2019 to June 2025, courtesy of LPD data obtained by Maine Wire scribe Seamus Othot. Each skull represents one overdose incident recorded by the police.

ScamPacMan vs OysterMan vs BeerMan

You could hardly have missed the arrival of OysterMan Graham Platner onto Maine’s political scene. In raw political terms, it was a well-executed launch, perfectly shucked. But they probably said the same thing about the first minute or so of the Challenger’s maiden flight. With a campaign that includes legalizing MS-13 and Tren de Agua illegal aliens, giving them the right to vote, and then giving them unlimited welfare, Platner’s campaign is going to struggle to earn votes from the muscular classes he claims to represent.

OysterMan’s debut was all-encompassing on Maine’s corner of the Internet. Hordes of social media posts flooded Facebook and Reddit, all spouting some version of the same message. “Great candidate! Much Wow!” Whatever firm was paid for the initial push tried a little too hard, and even casual observers could sense the digital astroturf. Nonetheless, it appeared that perhaps the Democratic primary was settled.

Jordan Wood, the other well-funded Democrat in the Senate race, was tossed aside like a dirty rag in favor of the shiny new OysterMan. Wood had raised more than one million dollars and appeared to be the only Democrat willing to face Collins, who has handily dispatched even the best-funded Democratic candidates in previous cycles. But with the arrival of OysterMan, the habitually online BlueSky left quickly began admitting what I’d pointed out in April: Wood’s campaign, win or lose, would be a lucrative financial endeavor for his household because his husband is a partner at Mothership Strategies. Maine’s leftist social media users were content to avoid discussing Mothership’s renowned ability to enrich its founders while doing little to actually win elections. But with OysterMan on the chessboard, the gag order was lifted. In a span of hours, Wood went from the left’s anti-Collins champion to a scammer who needs to get out of the race.

Shortly after, Gov. Janet Mills’ camp leaked that she was going to make a decision about whether to run for U.S. Senate by November. Mills has been the number one choice of DC Democrats because of her name recognition and her having twice won statewide elections in Maine. She’s also been the top opponent that DC Republicans have been planning on for months. My opinion has for months been that she won’t even sniff the Senate race. Not because she’s really, really old and not because she’s closer friends with Senator Collins than either woman would publicly admit, but because she doesn’t want the kind of scrutiny that would come to her and her brother, Paul Mills.

It’s one thing for Steve Robinson and the Maine Wire to expose that the governor has been AWOL in the fight against Chinese drug cartels while her brother works as an attorney for Chinese national drug traffickers. But it’s an entirely different level of attention when Senate GOP money and the national media spotlight comes to town. Just consider the last time Mills held an actual press conference with media reporters she hasn’t been able to buy off with no-bid contracts. That was Oct. 30, 2023, and she crumpled like a wet pantsuit under simple but firm questioning from a CNN reporter.

Why, then, would Mills or one of her cronies leak to their communications team at the Bangor newspaper that she was still making a decision? My view was that she wanted to scare anyone else from entering the race as a way of protecting OysterMan’s path to the nomination. Although that’s not how it worked out, I still don’t think Mills has it in her to jump into a U.S. Senate fight against Collins. Even with the faux threat of Mills entering the race sometime in November, Maine Beer Company co-founder Dan Kleban entered the race. His decision alone should tell the DC insiders how locals feel about the vaunted Mills political machine. Unlike OysterMan, whose alleged small business only created its website in June 2025, Kleban at least has proof that he’s run a major successful enterprise for several years. It won’t hurt, either, that his beer is pretty good.

The Terrorist-Loving Rape Hoax Magazine Tries Politics, Fails

Regardless of whether Democrats choose ScamPacMan, OysterMan, or BeerMan as their nominee, they can be assured an ally in the DC and NYC media. Left-wing press organs like POLITICO and the New York Times have nurtured a barely concealed disdain for Collins for many years. That disdain morphed into searing hatred after her vote in favor of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a vote that effectively killed the Democrat dirty trick campaign to frame the conservative jurist as an alcoholic gang rapist.

One of the first salvos against Collins comes from a formerly interesting music magazine that seems to have trouble understanding campaign finance laws, causality, and time. The story, very obviously planted with Rolling Stone by Democratic operatives, alleges in less direct terms that Maine’s senior senator was bribed to vote in favor of a procedural motion. Apparently Rolling Stone has run out of Tsarnaev brothers to glorify or fake rape hoaxes to promulgate.

“Susan Collins Raked In Wall Street Cash Before Advancing Trump Tax Bill,” the mag’s headline blared. The premise of the story is that Steve Schwarzman, the billionaire CEO of the Blackstone Group (not to be confused with BlackRock), paid off Collins with a $2 million Super PAC donation so that she’d allow the Senate to vote up-or-down on President Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill. Collins, of course, voted against the President’s bill, but the rape hoax magazine’s theory is that the PAC donation is what pushed her to vote yes on an early procedural motion.

There are two major problems with Rolling Stone’s searing exclusive: time and causality. Generally, time flows at the same speed for all of us here on Earth. Which means that everyone with an Internet connection would have learned about Schwarzman’s seven-figure donation to the Pine Tree Results PAC in the same moment: when the filings were posted on the Federal Election Commission’s website. That includes Collins and her staff. By the time the donation became public knowledge, Collins would’ve already cast the procedural vote to allow consideration of Trump’s signature piece of legislation. Collins, her staff, and her campaign team are legally prohibited from communicating or conspiring with Super PACs. In order for the premise of Rolling Stone’s story to hold up, someone working for Schwarzman and someone working for Collins would have had to violate the law. Rolling Stone doesn’t even attempt to prove that they violated this prohibition.

Yet even if we assume some illegal conspiracy to arrange a $2 million quid pro quo between Blackstone’s CEO and Collins, why would an astute investor like Schwarzman pay so much money for a vote that wasn’t even needed to pass the bill? As the Rolling Stone fiction writer acknowledges, Collins voted in favor of consideration of the bill but against the bill itself and, in either case, her vote wasn’t even needed because Vice President J.D. Vance was on hand to cast a tie-breaker for either vote.

The Rolling Stone smear job doesn’t stack up against the fake UVA rape story for which Rolling Stone is infamous. In that case, the magazine was found to have libeled the subjects of its reporting with actual malice. In this instance, it seems like the disgraced magazine’s political writer is just an actual moron.

Collins Should Have Voted for the One Big Beautiful Bill

If there’s any criticism to be leveled against Collins over Trump’s seminal legislation, it’s that she wasn’t a robust champion of the bill. The bill prevented the expiration of Trump’s 2017 tax cut package, which benefited Americans of all income levels. It also enhanced funding for the U.S. to secure our overrun borders and continue combating the horde of illegal immigration former President Joe Biden allowed to enter the country in the hopes of securing permanent demographic and electoral shifts. But for Maine especially, the reforms to the grotesque welfare program called Medicaid will be a game-changer.

Medicaid has long been a dysfunctional, ineffective, and horrid display of everything wrong and evil with the Nanny State and bloated bureaucracies. Liberals will claim it’s just “health coverage,” but it’s actually a many-tentacled regulatory monster that imposes massive costs and perverse incentives on almost all health care providers. ObamaCare, rather than doing something original or inventive or thoughtful to improve health care in the United States, simply expanded Medicaid eligibility to include millions of able-bodied childless adults. Then the Feds incentivized states to go along with the welfare state expansion by dangling imaginary debt-financed dollars. Gov. Mills executed this welfare state expansion as one of her first initiatives in office, and the results have been dire for Maine.

No one can plausibly argue that MaineCare expansion has improved health care outcomes in Maine. Maine’s rural hospitals are closing. The Bangor hospital is teetering on the brink of financial ruin. The MaineCare population is vastly over-utilizing healthcare services, especially emergency rooms, which is in turn driving up costs for the privately insured. Drug deaths are up, mental illness is up, obesity is up, and diabetes rates have increased — all at the same time more and more money is taken from working people's paychecks to pay for “healthcare” — including “healthcare” for non-citizens who aren’t working. And then there are the scammers — hundreds of them — who are scamming MaineCare for hundreds of millions of dollars while Attorney General Aaron Frey obstinately refuses to investigate.

Barring an effective leadership at the state level, the OBBB is the most significant cleanup of MaineCare will experience in at least this half-century. Medicaid spending nationally still rises by $200 billion over the next decade. However, OBBB stops shoveling billions into fraud, scams, and abuse that hospitals and nearly every thinking person knows exist. Here are a few more Medicaid reforms from the OBBB that are coming to Maine whether Democrats and welfare state apologists like it or not:

Ending multi-state enrollment : 1.6 million people somehow enrolled in two or more states at once. That’s not a safety net. That’s theft.

Removing the dead : Quarterly death-record checks so taxpayers don’t keep covering corpses.

No more provider tax scams : The money-laundering trick where states tax hospitals, recycle the money, and fleece Washington for inflated reimbursements.

Caps for sweetheart deals : No more bloated “state-directed payments” to politically connected hospitals. If you’re looking for an example of a politically connected hospital, Google where Dora Mills works.

Requires work or training for able-bodied adults : If you can work, you should — and when you do, you move into private coverage that actually pays hospitals a fair rate. In addition to increasing payments to struggling hospitals, work requirements will also boost Maine’s laggard work-force participation rate.

More eligibility checks : Income, residency, and status checks so benefits go to those who qualify.

Stops retroactive gaming : No more backdating coverage to dodge bills.

Adds modest cost-sharing : A $35 ER copay discourages MaineCare recipients from going to the ER just because they want a prescription for free Tylenol.

Penalizes high-error states: Accuracy is mandatory — not optional.

If Senator Collins is going to be criticized for anything, it should be for her opposition to a program that will positively reform Medicaid. Unless, of course, her no vote was a Thomas Massie-style expression of her purist belief that Medicaid is an abomination that should be repealed entirely and jettisoned into the sun. But I doubt that’s the case.

New York Men Strike Plea Deals Over Bank Fraud Conspiracy Tied to Chinese Cannabis Cartels in Maine

Two New York men have agreed to plead guilty in a federal case alleging they lied to banks to buy three Maine homes that were later used as illegal marijuana grow sites, according to plea agreements filed this week in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

The plea bargain is extremely generous to Yuantong Liang, 36, and Yongliang Deng, 34, and was struck by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine, which still does not have a U.S. Attorney nominated by President Donald Trump.

Plea papers say Yuantong Liang, 36, will admit to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of maintaining a marijuana-involved premises, according to a report from the media arm of Pulse Marketing Company in Bangor. That’s a much more lenient penalty than Liang could have incurred, given he was originally facing 15 felony charges.

As a reminder: Maine still does not have a U.S. Attorney because President Trump has not appointed a U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine. It’s unclear why the delay. In the first Trump Administration, the Trump appointee was already up and running by July. Until we have a Trump U.S. Attorney, you’re likely to see almost no effective law enforcement against transnational criminal organizations. No career DOJ lawyer or acting U.S. Attorney us going to take bold risks like, say, arresting some of the faces on the Chinese drug cartel org chart the Maine FBI has had hanging on the wall for years now. Instead, we’ll get sweet-heart deals for the few cases that the prior Biden U.S. Attorney would allow.

Maine DHHS Reviewing Federal Directive Demanding State Removes Gender Ideology from Sex-Ed Classes

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is “reviewing” a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Children and Families (ACF) ordering them to remove “gender ideology” from sex education classes.

“ACF instructs Maine to remove all content concerning gender ideology from its curricula, program materials and any other aspects of its program delivery within 60 days of receipt of this letter and provide a copy of the modified materials to ACF for approval,” said ACF director Andrew Gradison in a letter last Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury Warns of Chinese Money Laundering Networks Fueling Cartels, Fraud, and Real Estate Deals

The U.S. Treasury Department is sounding the alarm on sprawling Chinese money laundering networks that officials say are moving hundreds of billions of dollars through the American financial system, bankrolling drug cartels, human trafficking, and real estate purchases.

In an advisory released Thursday, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said it identified roughly $312 billion in suspicious transactions linked to Chinese money laundering networks, or CMLNs, between January 2020 and December 2024. The analysis covered more than 137,000 reports filed under the Bank Secrecy Act by U.S. financial institutions.

“Money laundering networks linked to individual passport holders from the People’s Republic of China enable cartels to poison Americans with fentanyl, conduct human trafficking, and wreak havoc among communities across our great nation,” Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said in a statement.

The stunning FinCEN alert comes as Maine continues to struggle against Asian Transnational Criminal Organizations — aka the Chinese mafia — that have developed deep and systemic networks within rural Maine to cultivate and traffick black-market cannabis.

