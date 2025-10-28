In an extraordinary political move, the Maine State Troopers Association (MSTA) — representing more than 300 active state law enforcement officers — has issued a rare public statement endorsing the Voter ID initiative (Question 1) and opposing the Red Flag gun control proposal (Question 2) on Maine’s November ballot.

The endorsement letter, authored by MSP Sgt. Joe Bureau, the MSTA President, signals deep concern within Maine’s law enforcement community over Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ handling of election integrity, as well as the potential threat to trooper safety that the proposed gun control law would entail.

“To protect our future elections, I urge you to vote Yes on Question #1,” Sgt. Bureau said. “Question #2 is horrible for Maine.”

“To protect our future elections, I urge you to vote Yes on Question #1,” Sgt. Bureau said. “Question #2 is horrible for Maine.”

Historically, the State Troopers have avoided political activism. The decision to publicly wade into a contentious referendum campaign underscores what Bureau described as an “especially dire” situation for both election integrity and officer safety.

The MSTA’s statement — posted Sunday night on social media — directly accuses Secretary Bellows of “intentionally misleading the citizens of Maine” in her official ballot language for both referenda.

Although Question One’s central feature is the adoption of a requirement to show ID before voting, Bellows crafted a referendum question that obscures the meaning of the proposed law and intentionally causes confusion.

Bureau wrote that Question 1, which would require photographic identification at the polls and impose new controls on absentee voting, “will strengthen the integrity of our voting process” and prevent further breakdowns like the “Amazon absentee ballot incident,” in which absentee ballots were discovered inside a delivery package.

Bellows has said that her office is investigating the historic breach of election integrity. However, none of the town officials in Newburgh, where the ballots were originally discovered, have been interviewed by anyone from the Secretary of State’s office or the FBI, meaning there is no investigation underway.

Bellows’ failure to investigate the biggest Maine election scandal in three decades, as well as the ongoing mystery as to how many other absentee ballots have been distributed outside the chain of custody, has only heightened concerns about potential voter fraud and Bellows’ impartiality when it comes to administering elections.

As previously reported by The Robinson Report, Bellows has admitted in a podcast interview that non-citizens are currently registered to vote in Maine — a sharp contrast with her statements last year that non-citizen voting is “based on a lie.”

That contradiction has become a flashpoint in the broader debate over election security.

At the same time Bellows revealed that non-citizens have illegally registered to vote on her watch, she has refused to share the state’s voter rolls with the U.S. Department of Justice under the Trump administration.

Critics say her office’s refusal to cooperate with federal investigators — combined with her reluctance to pursue ballot integrity lapses — has eroded public trust in the state’s electoral system. Her efforts to exploit the office of the Secretary of State for the special benefit of the Democratic Party follow her botched attempt to remove President Donald Trump from the presidential ballot in 2024, a move that would have effectively disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Mainers and potentially altered the final outcome of the Electoral College.

The Voter ID initiative, led by Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn) and Dinner Table Action director Alex Titcomb, seeks to correct those vulnerabilities by requiring photo identification, ending automatic absentee status for voters, and limiting the number of ballot drop boxes.

Troopers: Red Flag Law “Puts Lives at Risk”

The second ballot measure, Question 2, would establish a so-called “Red Flag” or Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) process allowing relatives or police to petition a court to confiscate firearms from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The law would transform Maine’s current Yellow Flag law, which allows for safety precautions to be taken for individuals who own firearms after a due process hearing. Unlike the Yellow Flag law, the proposed referendum would lead to sudden and surprise attempts by law enforcement to seize firearms from individuals, potentially leading to violent confrontations.

Virtually every law enforcement figure in Maine has opposed the referendum, which is being led by a former opera singer from New York.

Nacole Palmer is the head of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition and a noted soprano. ( Source )

Bureau and the Troopers’ Association argue that the proposal “poses a serious threat to the citizens of Maine and to the law enforcement community.”

Their opposition centers on due process and officer safety. According to the MSTA statement, the proposed Red Flag law “lacks any serious system of checks and balances,” fails to require mental health evaluations, and “puts officers at extreme risk by not involving them at the beginning of the protection order process.”

“It’s bad for people in crisis, it’s bad for our law enforcement officers, and it’s bad for Maine,” the letter concludes.

Yellow Flag vs. Red Flag: Lessons from Lewiston

Maine already has a “Yellow Flag” law, enacted in 2020 through a bipartisan compromise between Governor Janet Mills and the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. That system allows temporary firearm restrictions only after a medical evaluation and law enforcement involvement, ensuring both due process and safety considerations.

Lt. Michael Johnston, a veteran State Police officer who has testified against the new Red Flag proposal, told lawmakers earlier this year that the existing Yellow Flag law “works when properly used” — but warned that the Red Flag proposal “will jeopardize the lives of innocent Mainers and law enforcement alike.”

He noted that the Lewiston mass shooting — which killed 18 and wounded 13 — could have been prevented had officials properly applied the existing Yellow Flag process, rather than expanding to a new and less rigorous system.

A Referendum on Trust and Competence

With both Questions 1 and 2 now drawing strong reactions from law enforcement, the November ballot has effectively become a referendum on Shenna Bellows’ leadership as Secretary of State — and on Maine’s broader approach to civil liberties and election security.

As the Troopers’ statement put it plainly:

“Question #1 protects our elections. Question #2 endangers our communities.”

For a law enforcement union that rarely wades into election fights, that may be the loudest alarm bell yet.

Share The Robinson Report