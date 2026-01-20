The Maine State Police (MSP) have been ordered to implement a controversial sanctuary state law backed by Gov. Janet Mills (D), a law that blocks almost all cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Michael Sauschuck implemented the proposed changes contained in LD 1971 in a Dec. 22 email to all DPS employees, including MSP troopers and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) employees.

“My intent is not to change either party’s mind, as I’m not sure that’s possible, but DPS/MSP will be changing our internal referral policy on this issue effective immediately,” Sauschuck wrote in the email.

“LD 1971 is an imperfect law, like virtually every other piece of legislation I’ve seen over the last seven years, but I stand ready to support its full implementation,” said Sauschuck.

“The reality is that very little will change from a state-level enforcement perspective, but we do hope that our messaging in support of all who live, love, and raise families here is clear,” he said.

The intent of the law is to block Maine law enforcement from participating in or assisting federal efforts to combat illegal immigration and illegal alien crime. Under the new policy, Maine agencies are not allowed to assist U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and they are limited in how they can handle suspected illegal aliens.

The measure, titled “An Act to Protect Workers in This State by Clarifying the Relationship of State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies with Federal Immigration Authorities,” prohibits Maine agencies from detaining individuals solely for immigration purposes unless required by other non-immigration laws.

Typically, bills like LD 1971 would go into effect 90 days after the state legislature adjourns, but Sauschuck decided to implement the law immediately. The email reviewed by The Robinson Report does not include an explanation for the decision to expedite enforcement of the law.

Sauschuck was appointed to his role as DPS commissioner by Gov. Mills.

The order means state troopers will no longer be able to inquire about a person’s immigration status, detain someone who is present in the U.S. illegally based on a federal request, or assist in federal immigration actions, including arrests and searches.

The order also applies to commercial trucking stops.

That means law enforcement cannot refer someone with a commercial driver’s license to ICE or CBP, even in cases where the driver speaks no English or provides other reasons to suspect they are present in the U.S. illegally.

Mills initially held the bill after its passage in July 2025, delaying her decision until the next legislative session.

On Dec. 15, 2025, Mills signaled her support in an op-ed published with the left-wing Maine Trust for Local News, announcing she would allow the bill to become law without her signature.

The change in support came one month after Mills’ decision to seek the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

Mills said she was supporting the bill due to concerns over federal immigration policies under President Donald Trump.

Since December, revelations of widespread Medicaid fraud and benefits fraud have rocked Minnesota, with the vast majority of those implicated having historical ties to Somalia. At the same time, the Trump administration has ratcheted up immigration enforcement throughout the state.

The sanctuary state policy began as a bill introduced by Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D–South Portland).

Dhalac is herself under investigation by the U.S. House Oversight Committee over her role at Gateway Community Services, a migrant services agency that has drawn national attention for allegations of Medicaid fraud.

Dhalac has described herself as an assistant executive director at Gateway Community Services in legislative financial disclosures.

Both Dhalac and Gateway CEO Abdullahi Ali are originally from Somalia, and Ali made a failed attempt to run for president in Jubbaland, Somalia, in 2024.

Ali has not returned to the U.S. since a former employee came forward with allegations that Gateway Community Services engaged in systemic Medicaid fraud over a period of 5.5 years.

The federal investigation into Maine revolves around the question of whether the state improperly billed the federal government for Medicaid services provided to noncitizens.

