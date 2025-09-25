Sunshine Stewart’s murder roiled with Waldo County town of Union this summer as police searched for her alleged killer.

A small Midcoast newspaper is taking the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office to court after the office repeatedly refused to release records about the 17-year-old accused of brutally killing Sunshine “Sunny” Stewart this summer.

The Midcoast Villager filed its complaint Sept. 19 in Kennebec County Superior Court, demanding police logs and service call records related to suspect Deven Young’s home in Frankfort. Attorneys Sigmund Schutz and Alexandra Harriman of Portland’s Preti Flaherty law firm are representing the paper.

Typically, police logs and call logs are easily obtainable by media outlets under Maine’s singular public records law, the Freedom of Access Act (FOAA).

“These are not only public records, but public records that are in the public interest to have access to — that’s why [we’re] turning to the courts to get them released,” Editor-in-Chief Willy Blackmore said in a statement. He argued that the calls could reveal whether authorities missed opportunities to intervene before Stewart’s death.

Young, a Hampden Academy student, has been held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland since July, when he was charged with killing the 47-year-old Stewart at a Union campground pond. A Knox County judge is weighing whether he is competent to stand trial.

Publisher Aaron Britt said the paper has been “the voice of the Midcoast in the national press” on the Stewart story and that withholding the records is “entirely inappropriate.”

The Sheriff’s Office has denied the records request multiple times, according to the paper.

In their complaint, the Villager’s attorneys argued that the documents “might shed light on whether there was an opportunity for law enforcement or other relevant Maine authorities to have intervened in a way that could have prevented the murder of Ms. Stewart.”

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of high-profile fights over public records in Maine, including law enforcement records and far less sensitive items.

In recent high-profile cases, such as the Oct. 25, 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston, the Dec. 27, 2022 double homicide in Farmington, or the Dec. 2024 homicide in Turner, law enforcement have been inexplicably recalcitrant to comply with FOAA requests or provide basic information to journalists.

That aversion to transparency extends directly to the office of Gov. Janet Mills (D), too. The Maine Wire had to sue Mills — and won — last year after she failed to comply with FOAA in response to a simply request for copies of her schedule during the wind and snow storms of 2023 that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Mainers.

The Heritage Foundation also sued Mills this year, alleging her office ignored requests for records tied to her opposition to a Trump-era executive order on transgender athletes. The conservative think tank called the delay “unreasonable” and a violation of FOAA’s purpose.

Meanwhile, investigative journalists at CBS 13’s I-Team said the Mills administration tried to bill them more than $1,400 for travel records detailing the governor’s out-of-state trips.

Part of the problem is that Maine’s FOAA statute is one of the weakest in the country.

Unlike states like Illinois and Maryland, government officials have no timeline to comply with document requests and they face no penalties for acting in bad faith, over redacting documents, creating unnecessary delays, providing false excuses to requesters for the delays, or quoting arbitrary and outrageous sums of money for fulfilling requests.

Multiple government sources have told this reporter that the Maine Attorney General’s Office provides training to government employees, especially law enforcement agencies, that focuses on how to obstruct and delay requests with the ultimate goal being to frustrate the requester and hope they abandon the inquiry.

Recent attempts by GOP lawmakers to improve Maine’s FOAA have sputtered.

The Right to Know Advisory Committee, a state committee nominally dedicated to protecting Mainer’s right to access non-public government information under FOAA, has instead spent recent years planning ways to restrict FOAA and protect government employees for the added work that might arise from a taxpayer asking for records.

“Maine’s Freedom of Access Act guarantees a very significant degree of transparency and access to public records, including law enforcement records,” said Blackmore.

“But we aren’t going to court simply because the Waldo County Sheriff’s department denied any old request, but because these calls for service could help our efforts to come to a better understanding of who Deven Young was leading up to this summer,” he said.

The case is now in the hands of the Kennebec County Superior Court.

Note: The Maine Wire and The Robinson Report also have pending FOAA requests with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and are contemplating whether legal action will be necessary in order to obtain public records under Maine’s Freedom of Access Act.