Leaders in federal law enforcement discovered on Friday that Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is now refusing to allow agents to have confidential license plates on their unmarked vehicles.

On the same day, Bellows instructed government employees to alert her, personally, if they see immigration agents or suspected immigration agents “in the area” of government buildings, according to an email obtained by The Robinson Report.

Law enforcement sources said the news was conveyed in a series of emails to federal agency personnel responsible for managing the confidential plates used by undercover officers. These plates ensure undercover agents can’t be identified as government agents if someone runs their license plate using systems available to private investigators, law enforcement, and a host of other progressions.

In response to an email inquiry regarding the change, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Ryan Guay told The Robinson Report that his agency received a notification from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), which is controlled by Sec. Bellows.

“[T]he U.S. Marshals Service for the District of Maine will take every necessary step to ensure the safety of our personnel and those under our protection. We have reached out to the State of Maine, Bureau of Motor Vehicle to seek clarification but have not received a response,” Guay said in a written statement.

“I have received several inquiries from other federal law enforcement agencies that are now facing the same issue when they are trying to renew their undercover vehicle registrations,” said Guay.

The move comes at a time when attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents by leftist agitators are at an all-time high due to Democrat-held sanctuary jurisdictions — like Maine — refusing to cooperate with the enforcement of immigration laws.

Bellows did not respond to an email asking for the rationale behind unmasking federal agents.

However, the context of the unprecedented move makes it clear that Bellows is attempting to interfere with ongoing ICE operations across the U.S., which are rumored to be ramping up soon in Maine.

Rep. Donnie Ardell (R-Monticello), a retired federal law enforcement veteran, tied Bellows’ decision to her campaign for the Democrat gubernatorial nomination.

“For Bellows in particular, or Maine generally, to remove that capability for federal agents is a purposefully divisive act that may end the long-standing goodwill partnership between state and federal law enforcement agencies,” Ardell said. “There’s no reason for it and only serves Bellows’ and Governor Mills’ own political aspirations in the upcoming primaries.”

For federal agents, violent conflicts across the country underscore the necessity of protecting law enforcement officers’ identities, especially while they are conducting undercover surveillance.

In Minneapolis, left-wing protesters have developed a system for identifying and tracking federal agents — a system that has created violence between agitators and law enforcement. The goal of the system is to “de-arrest” illegal aliens and prevent their deportation from the U.S.

By blocking the confidential plate registrations, Bellows has ensured that any left-wing protesters or criminals who have the ability to run license plates for registered owner information will be able to identify federal agents.

Bellows’ decision to unmask federal law enforcement has impacted the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other agencies, regardless of their connections to immigration enforcement. The unmasking has left agency leaders scrambling to protect the identities of undercover agents who may be involved in investigations ranging from child pornography and child sex abuse to interstate drug trafficking and firearms trafficking.

Bellows made the decision to unmask federal agents without consulting with Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck (D), the appointed head of the Maine State Police and the Maine Drug Enfrocement Agency (MDEA), according to Sen. Matt Harrington (R-York), the assistant senate minority leader.

In a statement published to Facebook, Harrington, who is also a law enforcement officer, said Bellows’ decision was anti-police and unilateral.

“This was a reckless decision made without consulting the Maine Department of Public Safety,” he said. “We can add this to the long list of anti police decisions made by Bellows.”

On the same day Bellows revoked the confidential plates for federal undercover agents, she also instructed employees at the Secretary of State’s office to “report” anyone they suspected of being an ICE agent — not just within government buildings but “in the area” of government buildings.

Her emails amount to a call for taxpayer-funded employees to become a surveillance network operating against ICE for the protection of illegal alien criminals.

“If you see ICE in the area in which you are working, please report that right away,” Bellows said in the email.

The decision to enlist state employees in the left-wing surveillance apparatus raises questions about other steps Bellows or her campaign operatives may take, especially with access to the personal address information belonging to 1.4 million Mainers.

Law Enforcement Descends Upon The ‘Mogadishu Store’ in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine - Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant Friday at the Mogadishu Store, also known as The Little Mogadishu Store, located at 240 Lisbon St., as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, according to witness accounts and information confirmed to The Maine Wire.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing two blacked-out sedans parked outside the business while authorities entered the premises. The activity drew attention along the busy Lisbon Street corridor as agents conducted the search inside the store.

According to information obtained by The Maine Wire, the operation is connected to a broader investigation into an alleged $4.5 million fraud scheme. The specific nature of the suspected fraud has not been publicly detailed, and officials have not indicated whether any arrests were made during the search.

In a statement released later Friday, the Lewiston Police Department confirmed that it executed a search warrant at the business as part of what it described as a lengthy fraud investigation. Police said they were assisted by the Department of Agriculture during the operation and emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing.

