Two fatal car accidents involving foreign nationals that were present in the U.S. illegally have rocked southern Maine.

The accidents have raised questions about how non-citizens, including illegal aliens, are obtaining driving credentials in Maine via Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ Bureau of Motor Vehicles — as well as whether those credentials can be used to vote.

The first fatal crash occurred in Lewiston on Aug. 15 and resulted in the death of Elizabeth Camacho, 74, of Cambridge, Mass. The driver of the car was 31-year-old Lionel Francisco of Angola. As reported first by the Maine Wire, Francisco held a Maine learner’s permit. His passenger, 34-year-old Wilson Antonio Pedro, also an Angolan national, held a Maine drivers license. In a separate incident, Mukendi Mbiya killed Stacy Strattard, 64, in New Gloucester after striking her with a vehicle. ICE arrested Mbiya on Aug. 18, but it’s unclear whether he had a license. In a press release, the Department of Homeland Security said both drivers entered the U.S. on B-2 tourist visas that had expired.

Following the car accidents, Republican leaders are demanding an explanation from Secretary Bellows.

“How are you determining the legal presence for non-United States citizens applying for driver’s licenses in Maine as required by law,” the Republicans said in an Aug. 20, 2025, letter.

In the letter, House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor, Senate Republican Leader Trey Stewart of Aroostook, Assistant House Republican Leader Katrina Smith of Palermo, and Assistant Senate Republican Leader Matt Harrington of York accused Bellows of jeopardizing public safety and undermining the rule of law.

The GOP leaders also told Bellows, who is running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, that she should resign if she can’t prioritize her taxpayer-funded role as Secretary of State.

On a related note:

We reported last year that cops in York County were sounding the alarm over a rise in the number of Maine licenses that were associated with the Social Security number 999-99-9999. That placeholder number is used in some instances when non-citizens with legal authorization to be in the U.S. apply for driving credentials. Bellows has never said precisely how many non-citizens currently hold Maine licenses.

ICYMI - Catch my interview on WGAN Morning News