The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Maine Ranked-Choice Count Delayed Again Amid “Normal Irregularities” - MWTV

Maine’s ranked-choice count dragged on as new ballot delays and local reporting issues surfaced.
Jun 17, 2026

After another delay in Maine’s ranked-choice voting count, Steve Robinson graces Maine Wire TV with his presence to criticize a system that sends local results to Augusta on thumb drives before voters learn who won. The discussion raised questions about ballot handling, delayed results, voter trust and whether ranked-choice voting has made Maine elections slower and less credible.

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