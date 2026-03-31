Robinson Report subscribers are familiar with the MaineCare fraud reporting we’ve been pumping out, including the piece published March 19 on Paradise Residential Services LLC.

If you’re only getting news from the taxpayer-subsidized Maine Public website, then you had to a full 12 days to get a rehashed, less detailed, less informative version of the story with no interviews and no named sources.

Here’s taxpayer-funded journalism thief Patty Wight’s inspiring take on a sensational story that I told nearly two weeks earlier:

The state of Maine has terminated its contract with a Portland-based residential care provider for people with intellectual disabilities, citing health and safety violations. Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services notified Paradise Residential Services in a letter on March 6 that it was terminating its MaineCare contract as of March 9 because clients were in “immediate jeopardy.” The Department detailed multiple violations, including residents who were left unsupervised, inadequate food, and unsanitary conditions, including ‘resident incontinence hidden in closets rather than properly cleaned.’ A spokesperson for the Department says its Rapid Response Team is transitioning clients to new group homes, but declined to comment further due to an ongoing appeals process. Paradise Residential Services has also drawn scrutiny from the Trump administration and state Republican lawmakers following reports in conservative media outlets that it overbilled MaineCare for services.

First of all: The last paragraph is not accurate. There weren’t “outlets” plural, there was an outlet. This one. And Patty Whatshername almost certainly knows how to spell my name and link to the original report, which contained lengthy, on-the-record interviews with former employees, as well as a detailed explanation of the financial scheme Paradise Residential Services used to maximize the owners’ personal income. This alleged journalist can’t even name the proprietors of this particular business ventures — and we all know why that is.

There was never a finding by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that Paradise Residential Services “overbilled” Medicaid, aka MaineCare. That was the case with Gateway Community Services and Bright Future Healthier You, the two Somali-owned MaineCare businesses that have been raided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in recent months. But that was not the case with Paradise.

We know this because, unlike Maine Public, we file Freedom of Access Act requests to obtain information the government doesn’t want public — like the Notices of Violation that DHHS sends to MaineCare providers when audits catch them overbilling. In the documents we received, Paradise Residential Services was not listed. Although Paradise Residential Services has billed in the 75th percentile and even the 95 percentile for all providers of residential care services nationally, that’s a finding original to our analysis and not something DHHS concluded. In other words, DHHS never caught them. DHHS is only taking action now that the Trump Administration has increased scrutiny of MaineCare.

The truth is that disabled Mainers are now being rescued from deplorable conditions because of Trump and the “conservative” media, yet Maine Public’s story makes us out to be antagonists, without even having the courage to name us.

Here’s one story the sloths at Maine Public definitely won’t steal…

Look at the latest Form 990 for Maine Public. In addition to the outrageously high and totally unearned salaries of the leftists running that operation, you’ll notice that Tarlan Ahmadov is still on the board. That’s the same Tarlan Ahamdov that was ousted for his roll as Gov. Janet Mills’ Office of New Americans Director for his vile bigotry against Armenians.

What a nice operation they’re running there — on our dime.

Here’s the original story that Maine Public failed to credit or cite…