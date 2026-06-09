The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Maine Primary Day Turns Chaotic With Ballot Issues and Campaign Spending Questions - MWTV

Voters reported party registration problems as Maine Wire pressed Bellows for answers.
Jun 09, 2026

After John Fetherston reported from Governor Longley Elementary in Lewiston, multiple voters described problems with party registration and absentee ballot records. The situation raised questions about Maine’s voter system, Shenna Bellows’ oversight, recent registry updates and whether election officials can explain why voters said they were blocked or nearly allowed to vote twice.

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