After John Fetherston reported from Governor Longley Elementary in Lewiston, multiple voters described problems with party registration and absentee ballot records. The situation raised questions about Maine’s voter system, Shenna Bellows’ oversight, recent registry updates and whether election officials can explain why voters said they were blocked or nearly allowed to vote twice.
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Maine Primary Day Turns Chaotic With Ballot Issues and Campaign Spending Questions - MWTV
Voters reported party registration problems as Maine Wire pressed Bellows for answers.
Jun 09, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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