After more than a decade of threatening to strike the Islamic Republic of Iran to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Israel unleashed a blistering military strike Thursday that targeted nuclear facilities within the country as well as the country’s top military officials.

According to various media reports, the first salvo of strikes hit five military bases and took out Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, arguably the third or fourth most important elected official in Washington, D.C. at the moment, was among the first U.S. officials to issue a statement approving the strike.

“Iran has greatly expanded its uranium enrichment with the goal of producing nuclear weapons that pose an existential threat to Israel,” Collins wrote on X.

“Our country too is at risk as Iran continues its development not only of fissile material but also of ballistic missiles,” she said. “I hope the Israeli operation to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability is …