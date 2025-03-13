A Maine man who murdered both of his parents in cold blood has been relocated to the women’s prison in Windham after identifying as a woman, a Maine Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Andrew T. Balcer, 24, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he stabbed both of his parents and the family dog to death in 2017.

At the time of his incarceration, he was listed in MDOC records as a male, but that changed in November.

“Ms. Balcer was transferred to the Women’s Center on 11/29/2022,” MDOC Policy and PowerDMS Assistant Jenna Heald said in an email.