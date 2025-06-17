Maine’s syringe service programs (SSPs) distributed more than 3.1 million needles last year while collecting just 2.5 million used ones, according to a new state report detailing the scale of so-called “harm reduction” operations across the state.

The staggering figures are contained within the 2024 Annual Report to the Legislature on the status of “Syringe Service Programs in Maine.”

If you’re keeping track, that means roughly 600,000 syringes remain unaccounted for. Those dirty needles are littered throughout Maine’s public spaces and flophouses, waiting to prick an unsuspecting child or cop.

The big takeaway from the report, as Maine enters its seventh year diving headlong into the “harm reduction” school, is that the unprecedented needle distribution effort has coincided with an increase in blood-borne illnesses, including Maine’s worst-ever HIV/hepatitis C outbreak in the Bangor area last year. That cluster now includes 24 confirmed cases as of June 13.