Maine Governor Wants to Resettle 75,000 Foreign-Born Migrants in Maine by 2029
Originally published on TheMaineWire.com on August 3, 2023
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order Wednesday intended to establish a new migrant resettlement office, telling the Portland newspaper the administration’s goal is to attract 75,000 new workers to Maine.
The governor announced the goal as part of the press strategy for rolling out an executive order that will eventually create the “Office of New Americans,” a state office that will assist with migrant resettlement and integration throughout the state.