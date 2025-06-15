Finally, some good news.

Maine lawmakers this week unanimously approved a bill that would require the Bureau of General Services (BGS) to maintain a public and searchable archive of records related to no-bid contracts issued by executive agencies.

The bill, LD 857, was introduced by Rep. David Boyer (R-Poland) and had a cadre of GOP and Democratic co-sponsors. It’s now sitting on Gov. Janet Mills’ desk awaiting a signature.

The changes the bill would make are indisputably tied to reporting from the Maine Wire — reporting that is virtually nonexistent in the legacy newspaper and television media.

No other outlet has investigated no-bid contracts over and over and over again. If you think I’m exaggerating, here’s a brief list of Maine Wire stories based on no-bid contracts: