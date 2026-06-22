The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Maine GOP Unity Push Begins as Republicans Target Pingree, Platner and Dunlap - MWTV

Republicans argued Bobby Charles needs to tie Hannah Pingree directly to the Mills administration’s failures.
Jun 22, 2026

Radio legend Mike Violette joins Maine Wire TV to raise questions about Hannah Pingree’s connection to Donald Sussman and the broader Democratic donor class. The exchange connected Pingree family wealth, Chellie Pingree’s financial disclosures, billionaire donors and whether Platner’s attacks on Susan Collins also apply to Democrats on his own ticket. Meanwhile, Graham Pollard and Jon Fetherston arrive in Sullivan, Maine to check out the area tied to Platner’s harbormaster image.

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