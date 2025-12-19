The Robinson Report

User's avatar
JohnP's avatar
JohnP
13m

It's hard to belive that Maine has become such a tangled web of blatant corruption, but here we are. Somebody needs to go to jail.

Arthur Jette's avatar
Arthur Jette
1h

I believe the date was December 6, 2023 when I attended a Mass Casualty Community Meeting held at a Lewiston School Auditorium to hear details about management and distribution planning for the many well intentioned monetary donations from all over the nation. Dan Levey and another leader of the Mass Violence Survivors' Fund presented the manner in which the local Steering Committee would manage and distribute 100% of all funds collected, exclusively to survivors and surviving family members of those who were murdered at the 2 sites where the violence was perpetrated.

The eligibility for application for funds, and the deadlines for applying, were set for survivors of those murdered, another level set of those wounded in the shooting violence, those who reported injuries, and those who were actually present at the 2 sites where the violence was perpetrated.

How the Steering Committee and the Maine Community Foundation varied from that clearly defined plan which was unveiled in Dec 2023, can only be defined as insider trading of the worst intentions.

Once again, innocent crime victim survivors were used like bait, to encourage donations from compassionate business and individuals to be funnelled into the money sucking pockets of shameless NGOs.

