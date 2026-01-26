The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Maine Enforcement Updates and New Information of the Lewiston Shooting Fund - Maine Wire TV

As state leaders ramp up their posture toward federal enforcement, the AG’s email raises questions and is landing poorly with most Mainers.
Jan 26, 2026

More updates on ICE operations and protests across Maine, plus Amy Sussman weighs in on new developments surrounding the Lewiston shooting fund.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture