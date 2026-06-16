The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Maine Election Questions Grow After Biddeford Sends Wrong Thumb Drive - MWTV

Delayed results, missing answers and ranked-choice voting confusion put Bellows’ office back under scrutiny.
Jun 16, 2026

After Biddeford officials admitted they sent the wrong thumb drive to Augusta, Jon Fetherston started asking basic questions about how election data was stored, transported and secured after the primary. Then, while live-streaming from Kennedy Park in Lewiston, a man threatened to smash Jon in the face and another demanded to know why he was standing in a public park. Viewers got so concerned that some even showed up to help keep Jon safe. Never a dull moment on Maine Wire TV!

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