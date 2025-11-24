The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy's avatar
Andy
1d

Hasn’t the asylum status been revised to include not only people who fear violence but also people who claim they will suffer economic hardships in their own country? And isn’t it true that many “asylum seekers” return to their home countries for vacations?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Maine Wire
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture