Maine AG Aaron Frey (D) caught in a candid moment on his ex-girlfriend’s security cameras after his affair with an Assistant Attorney General was exposed by the Bangor newspaper.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, a Democrat and close ally of Gov. Janet Mills, has joined a multi-state coalition of Democratic attorneys general urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to roll back new federal limits on welfare eligibility for non-citizens.

The move Frey and the Mills Administration are backing would preserve Food Stamp benefits for large categories of non-citizens, including those who entered the country illegally.

In a sharply worded letter sent Nov. 19, the attorneys general from 21 states — including Frey — demanded that the USDA retract and revise its Oct. 31 guidance on “Alien SNAP Eligibility.”

The group argues that the agency’s updated rules improperly restrict Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as Food Stamps, for humanitarian parolees, asylum seekers, and other non-citizens who entered the U.S. illegally and then applied for asylum.

Individuals who entered the U.S. illegally and then later applied for asylum are sometimes euphemistically referred to by open borders advocates as “asylum seekers.” However, their status in the U.S. is temporary, and more than half of asylum applicants have historically been rejected.

The term “asylum seeker” has no actual basis in law and has been invented by pro-migrant advocacy groups to obscure the truth about the exploitation of the American asylum system. Thanks to a backlog in asylum claims stemming from the Biden Era open borders policy, the asylum claim waitlist has become something of a loophole for illegal aliens to protect themselves from deportation by adopting the “asylum seeker” ruse.

Nonetheless, those who entered the country illegally and later claimed asylum can become eligible for welfare benefits in the U.S., including Food Stamps.

The Democratic AGs’ letter faults USDA for “misinterpreting” federal law and potentially cutting off benefits for thousands of migrants, insisting that many of these individuals should continue receiving Food Stamps even though their asylum claims will most likely be rejected as bogus.

The multi-state push comes as Maine continues to grapple with the financial impact of record levels of non-citizen welfare enrollment. Earlier this year, Gov. Janet Mills’ own budget documents revealed that more than 5,000 non-citizens in Maine — overwhelmingly “asylum seekers” — are not working despite being legally eligible to work and are instead relying on state-funded SNAP benefits.

Those benefits are paid entirely by Maine taxpayers, because federal law bars the use of federal SNAP dollars for most non-citizens unless they meet strict residency or immigration-status requirements.

That Maine Democrats would lobby so hard to keep welfare benefits flowing to non-citizens is at odds with Democratic messaging on the campaign trail.

In a video released by his campaign team, U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner addressed allegations that illegal aliens and other classes of non-citizens are receiving welfare benefits.

In the video, Platner denied that non-citizens were receiving benefits and insisted that any Mainer who believes that is the case has been “lied to” by propagandists.

Perhaps Mr. Platner should check in with AG Frey and Gov. Mills…

5,000+ Non-Working "New Mainers" Are Skipping Work for Food Stamps, Per Gov. Janet Mills Matt Douglas · Nov 1 Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) knows exactly how much taxpayer money her administration has spent on health care, housing, heating assistance, emergency medical care, cash assistance, and Food Stamps for non-citizens, including the non-citizens who entered the country illegally and later claimed “asylum” after failing to do so in several other countries. Historically, most asylum claims are rejected as bogus. But while we wait for 4-5 years for an immigration judge to adjudicate those asylum claims, the non-citizens who exploit this loophole in the American immigration system enjoy a multiplicity of welfare benefits thanks to John Q. Taxpayer. Because federal law blocks federal tax dollars from flowing to non-citizens, all of these benefits come directly out of Mainers’ paychecks. Here’s a snippet from Mills’ 2025 supplemental budget proposal in which she admitted, perhaps accidentally, that some 5,000 non-citizens who Read full story

Share The Robinson Report

What the Maine Democrats & Aaron Frey Want

The Democratic attorneys general are pressing USDA to:

Re-expand the categories of non-citizens eligible for SNAP (i.e. more welfare for illegal aliens)

Reverse the agency’s new interpretation that certain migrants are “not eligible” at all (i.e. continue welfare payments to economic migrants who are fraudulently claiming asylum)

Delay enforcement of the new rules to shield states from financial penalties tied to SNAP error rates

In effect, the coalition is asking the Trump administration to ensure that states can continue distributing taxpayer-funded Food Stamps to broad classes of non-citizens — even as federal law moves in the opposite direction.

The last item sought by the Democratic AGs is the big one, though.

If states like Maine are found to have improperly paid Food Stamp or Medicaid benefits to non-qualified non-citizens, the federal government could insist on clawing back that money, cut off future matching funds for those programs, or enact other restrictions that would be costly for the Mills Administration to deal with.

The Bottom Line

While Congress moved this year to tighten welfare eligibility for non-citizens through the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” Democratic attorneys general — including Maine’s top lawyer — are now pressuring USDA to weaken or walk back those restrictions.

If they succeed, states like Maine could see continued or expanded taxpayer-funded benefits for thousands of non-citizens who are not working, even as state and local governments struggle with rising costs, shelter shortages, and ballooning demand for social services.

Frey has not commented publicly on why he supports the effort, but the letter makes clear that Maine’s AG is aligned with a national Democratic push to shield non-citizen welfare access from federal reform.

Share