Maine’s Democrat-controlled legislature easily passed a bill that will cement the state’s status as a sanctuary jurisdiction for illegal alien criminals and restrict state, county, and local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The bill (LD 1971) was introduced by Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland), a former Somali refugee and strident advocate for appropriating Maine’s tax dollars to immigrants and immigrant nonprofits — even at the expense of U.S. military veterans.

The bill in question will severely restrict the activities of state and local police when it comes to cooperating with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Both agencies fall under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Under the bill, Maine law enforcement agencies are prohibited from using agency funds or personnel to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, stop, arrest, or search individuals for immigration enf…