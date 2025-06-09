"Restoring Justice" is the first entry in contributor series from The Robinson Report. In this series, we will feature raw stories and unfiltered analysis of Maine’s criminal justice system—from the failing war on narcotics trafficking to the flawed “restorative justice” philosophy that’s releasing more and more criminals onto the streets with minor wrist slaps for serious crimes. The authors will remain anonymous, but their identities and positions will be thoroughly vetted. Providing anonymity will be key to obtaining the unvarnished truth from Maine’s law enforcement officers, both because they are typically not authorized by the politicized leadership of agencies to speak publicly about their work and because revealing their identities could lead to retribution from lawbreakers, including those who happen to be government officials.