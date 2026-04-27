The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Jessica's avatar
Jessica
5hEdited

OMG. What is wrong with Democrats and their justification of murder and attempted murder ?

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Dorian Grier's avatar
Dorian Grier
4h

He's an auditor. For the State. In Maine? Maybe he should concentrate on the day job and the millions in fraud ripping off Maine taxpayers. Ugh!

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