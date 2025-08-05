Maine Capitol Police Chief Matthew M. Clancy, 62, was escorted to the ground by a hero cop from the Hallowell Police Department after poking the hero cop in the forehead, a.k.a. assaulting an officer

Maine Capitol Police Chief Matthew M. Clancy, 62, of Sidney, was taken to the ground, cuffed and stuffed after biting off more than he could chew with a Hallowell police officer Friday night outside some popular drinking establishments.

According to information reviewed by the reporter, the Hallowell police officer observed a subject causing a disturbance outside a Water Street bar and quickly identified a tall man arguing with security.

When the officer instructed the man to leave the premises immediately, Clancy became belligerent.

According to police records, Clancy poked the officer in the forehead and told him he did not, in fact, have to leave.

This assertion from the State House's top cop turned out to be, in fact, false.

The officer promptly "escorted" Clancy to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

Records do not indicate whether Clancy had been drinking at the time or whether he was administered any form of toxicology screening or sobriety test.

A photograph provided by an anonymous onlooker shows Clancy bleeding from the forehead, and it's unclear whether he sought medical care for this apparent incidence of police-on-police brutality.

Clancy, who has led the Capitol Police since 2021 and previously served as a police chief in Massachusetts, was arrested just after midnight Friday on Water Street. He now faces three misdemeanor charges: assault, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

According to state payroll records, Clancy received compensation totaling $134,744.29 in 2024.

Clancy's assumption of the top law enforcement position at the State Capitol in 2021 coincided with the removal of his predecessor, Russell Gauvin, in what was widely regarded as a politically and ideologically driven move by Democratic politicians to oust the 15-year veteran of the posting.

Gauvin, a career law enforcement officer and U.S. Air Force veteran, had managed the Capitol Police for more than 14 years without major incident. However, in early January 2021, Gauvin came under fire after left-wing activists and Democratic politicians flagged a series of posts and shares from his personal Facebook account that expressed skepticism about COVID-19 mask mandates, raised questions about election security, and criticized the Black Lives Matter movement.

The posts, many of which were made in a personal capacity, were characterized by critics as undermining public trust.

Progressive groups, including the ACLU of Maine, called for his immediate suspension.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills placed Gauvin on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Gauvin eventually issued an apology and removed the posts, the damage was done. Although the investigation reportedly found no policy violations, Gauvin was reassigned to another role within the Department of Public Safety, effectively ending his tenure as Capitol Police chief.

Things haven’t changed much at the State House in terms of security, except Clancy did ensure, as one of his first official acts of duty, that every entrance to the State House would be labeled with a “gun free zone” sticker.

Some observers have also noticed that the Maine Capitol Police Facebook page religiously posts photographs of left-wing rallies against President Donald Trump but never posts similar photographs of conservative rallies.

Whether Clancy will face any consequences for his late-night fisticuffs with a Hallowell cop — apart from the gusher of a cut over his eye — remains to be seen.

This is not the first time Clancy has had a brush with law enforcement.

Stay tuned…