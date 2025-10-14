Maine’s rank-and-file Border Patrol agents are furious with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) leadership in the Houlton Sector after they allowed a “Black Lives Matter” GoFundMe maven to cow them into releasing an illegal alien accused of assaulting three agents.

Ignacio Gomez, a Costa Rican national who was detained by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and held for deportation, attempted to kill himself while in custody and was revived by Border Patrol agents, according to a union statement obtained by The Robinson Report.

He was later transferred to a hospital in Bangor where he is alleged to have assaulted three agents. Meanwhile, his significant other was pulled over while traveling 95 miles per hour driving to the hospital and later arrested for making criminal threats, according to the statement and a source familiar with Gomez’s release.

“Fast forward to yesterday afternoon,” the union said in an Oct. 11 statement, “Houlton sector management made the decision that instead of continuing to detain this alien that had assaulted three of our agents, they would rather let him walk free with an app on his phone to check in with ERO.”

“Our agents were literally ordered to uncuff him and leave the hospital with no other law-enforcement taking custody. And as of a few hours ago the “project relief” Facebook page was celebrating the alien’s release from the hospital and framing the narrative as if we as agents had done something wrong or illegal,” the union said.

“At a time where assaults on agents are at all-time high, rather than holding this individual in our custody until he could be charged, Sector decided to release him where he may now endanger the public or the law-enforcement officers that may have to go try and arrest him again if he were to actually be charged for assault,” they said.

The Houlton Sector did not respond to an inquiry asking about the disagreement between management and Border Agents.

The Facebook page that raised money around Gomez’s potential deportation was the so-called “Project Relief.”

Project Relief is not registered with Maine as a charitable group and does not have a 501(c)3 non-profit status, so it’s unclear exactly how it’s raising or spending the money it solicits through its various social media properties.

The account appears to have started as a “Black Lives Matter” money-generating scheme.

Throughout Gomez’s arrest and hospitalization, the page shared a one-sided account of the ordeal — entirely omitting his assaults on agents, falsely asserting that Gomez was married to a U.S. citizen, and failing to mention that his significant other was arrested for making terroristic threats. Amid the harrowing, rage-inducing posts, Relief Project was always sure to remind its thousands of followers to donate some cash for their important work.

The Facebook page and fundraising solicitations also lack any mention of who is behind the effort or who is in control of any money raised. However, the fundraiser seems to be the latest iteration of controversial activist Hamdia Ahmed’s storied attempts to solicit money from gullible leftists.

Ahmed, a Somali refugee and self-described social justice activist in Portland, Maine, has been accused of running multiple sketchy fundraising schemes via GoFundMe and other platforms, exploiting her Black Lives Matter involvement and “marginalized identities” to solicit donations.

In 2021, investigative journalist Aidan Kearney, a.k.a. Turtle Boy, reported that Ahmed raised more than $40,000 with a misleading tale about police brutality against her mother. She has also been involved in campaigns to raise money for unnamed Kenyan refugees, often routing donations through Ahmed’s accounts without proof of transfer or validation. When questioned over her fundraising practices, Ahmed has typically accused her skeptics of racism or deleted social media posts.

Even left-wing critics of the Trump administration have thrown some shade at Ahmed’s social media solicitations. Just two months ago, a Reddit user asked about the scam charity page, and users replied with a number of red flags.

“[P]ersonally speaking I would never give them any money,” wrote one user, citing mishandled funds, lack of transparency, and indications of self-enrichment.

Another person made some veiled references about the individual behind Project Relief “acting as an organization.”

A later comment makes clear that they’re talking about Ahmed by adding the detail that the individual in question has put up several GoFundMe’s to pay for law school, which is true of Ahmed.

According to archived web records, Ahmed leapt into action during the Black Lives Matter riots with a GoFundMe raising money for “Black Lives Matter Maine,” for which she was listed as the only beneficiary.

In addition to being a GoFundMe expert and Social Justice Activist, Ahmed can add another item to her resume: apparently she’s in charge of how Houlton Sector will implement President Donald Trump’s immigration policy in Maine.

Share The Robinson Report