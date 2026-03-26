The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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John MacDonald's avatar
John MacDonald
12h

If so many STATE policies that are put in place to govern and control the spending of millions of dollars of taxpayer monies have been ignored in Augusta then maybe a billion dollar tax cut from the 4 billion increase over the last 8 years is a really good idea? Less money; less fraud.

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