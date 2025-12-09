There’s a lot of talk about creating a Maine DOGE, but we here at the Robinson Report and the Maine Wire have spent the last three years pointing out all the waste, fraud, and abuse.

The Mills Administration told us they couldn’t comply with a Freedom of Access Act request for these no-bid contract documents.

So we wrote a python script to scrape the old ones off the government servers.

Okay, when I say “we,” I mean me and Grok... So partial credit to Elon Musk for some Pirate Journalism.

In this public folder, you’ll find 4,000+ instances where government cronies handed out taxpayer cash with no transparency.

Maine DOGE

As you can imagine, it’s a lot of raw data. We’ve attempted to parse many of the files with a renaming script that offers some clues as to what department it was for and how much of our money they spent. We’ve spent hundreds of hours going through these files to examine them for waste, fraud, and abuse. But we know that many of the Mainers — and especially the government insiders — will see things we can’t.

So we’re making the files public for everyone. Which, coincidentally, is supposed to be the job of state government beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, thanks to a law passed by Rep. David Boyer. If you find something juicy, let us know: tips@themainewire.com.