Maine’s Attorney General has instructed employees of at least one state agency to avoid cooperating with officials from the U.S. Department of Justice or the U.S. Attorney’s Office, according to a Jan. 10 email obtained by the Maine Wire.

“All DHHS Departments have received a directive from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) advising staff that if an attorney, or anyone else, from the Department of Justice or the U.S. Attorney’s Office reach out looking to meet or seeking information, staff should not respond,” the author of the email said.