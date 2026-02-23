While Trump struck a patriotic tone in his call with the USA hockey team, critics pressed Maine officials over allegations that a violent male inmate was placed in a women’s prison without adequate response to complaints.
Locker-Room Trump, a Women’s Prison Horror Story, and Maine’s Progressive Double-Speak - Maine Wire TV
A violent male inmate “identifying as a woman” lands in a woman's prison, allegations pile up, and the DOC won’t even acknowledge basic questions.
Feb 23, 2026
