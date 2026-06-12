The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Libertarian Brynne Willis Says Trump Is Driving Her Senate Vote - MWTV

Brynne Willis defended Platner while criticizing Trump, Collins, data centers and corporate politics.
Jun 12, 2026

Brynne Willis, an unenrolled libertarian who supports Graham Platner, joined Maine Wire TV for what began as a political conversation but soon became a debate over surveillance and development. She said Flock cameras, AI data centers, corporate partnerships and Trump-era policies are pushing America toward authoritarianism, while Tom, Jon and Graham questioned whether rejecting that technology would hurt Maine’s chances for jobs and investment.

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