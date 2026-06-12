Libertarian Brynne Willis Says Trump Is Driving Her Senate Vote - MWTV

Brynne Willis, an unenrolled libertarian who supports Graham Platner, joined Maine Wire TV for what began as a political conversation but soon became a debate over surveillance and development. She said Flock cameras, AI data centers, corporate partnerships and Trump-era policies are pushing America toward authoritarianism, while Tom, Jon and Graham questioned whether rejecting that technology would hurt Maine’s chances for jobs and investment.
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