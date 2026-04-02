The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Leyland Streiff Joins to Discuss a Lawsuit Questioning the Validity of Signatures Behind a Ballot Initiative- MWTV

Co-leader of Maine Girl Dads Leyland Streiff examines the latest lawsuit over the signature-gathering process.
Apr 02, 2026

A proposed ballot initiative focused on school sports and locker room policies faces a legal challenge over signature validity, with supporters arguing the process has already been reviewed multiple times. Furthermore, an article by Steve Collins is examined for its characterization of interactions outside a mosque in Lewiston, including questions about tone, accuracy, and sourcing.

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