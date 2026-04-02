A proposed ballot initiative focused on school sports and locker room policies faces a legal challenge over signature validity, with supporters arguing the process has already been reviewed multiple times. Furthermore, an article by Steve Collins is examined for its characterization of interactions outside a mosque in Lewiston, including questions about tone, accuracy, and sourcing.
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Leyland Streiff Joins to Discuss a Lawsuit Questioning the Validity of Signatures Behind a Ballot Initiative- MWTV
Co-leader of Maine Girl Dads Leyland Streiff examines the latest lawsuit over the signature-gathering process.
Apr 02, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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