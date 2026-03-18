A seven-hour Lewiston City Council meeting centers on emotional testimony from Bobbi Nichols, a survivor of the Lewiston shooting, along with renewed criticism of how relief money was distributed and how city officials have responded. Meanwhile, Joe Baldacci’s explanation for opposing a Charlie Kirk resolution is examined, including his comments about Kirk’s message and character.
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Lewiston Survivor’s Testimony Shakes City Hall as Council Faces Renewed Scrutiny - MWTV
A Lewiston shooting survivor describes losing her sister, struggling to work, and feeling that the available support has not met her needs.
Mar 18, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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