The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Lewiston Survivor’s Testimony Shakes City Hall as Council Faces Renewed Scrutiny - MWTV

A Lewiston shooting survivor describes losing her sister, struggling to work, and feeling that the available support has not met her needs.
Mar 18, 2026

A seven-hour Lewiston City Council meeting centers on emotional testimony from Bobbi Nichols, a survivor of the Lewiston shooting, along with renewed criticism of how relief money was distributed and how city officials have responded. Meanwhile, Joe Baldacci’s explanation for opposing a Charlie Kirk resolution is examined, including his comments about Kirk’s message and character.

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