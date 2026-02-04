The Robinson Report

Lewiston Shooting Fund Outrage Builds at City Hall While Shenna Bellows Plays Defense - Maine Wire TV

The public asks for basic accountability, while some councilors appear disengaged and residents demand a formal review.
Feb 04, 2026

Residents called for a formal probe into the Lewiston Shooting Fund, pointing to nonprofits that received money while victims and families waited, and condemning city councilors for their apparent indifference during public testimony. Separately, Shenna Bellows came under fire for actions critics say blur the boundary between her official duties and political ambitions.

