Residents called for a formal probe into the Lewiston Shooting Fund, pointing to nonprofits that received money while victims and families waited, and condemning city councilors for their apparent indifference during public testimony. Separately, Shenna Bellows came under fire for actions critics say blur the boundary between her official duties and political ambitions.
Lewiston Shooting Fund Outrage Builds at City Hall While Shenna Bellows Plays Defense - Maine Wire TV
The public asks for basic accountability, while some councilors appear disengaged and residents demand a formal review.
Feb 04, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
