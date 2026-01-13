The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Lewiston shooting fund Fallout, COVID Cash for a Homeless Czar, and Sex-Abuse Awareness Curriculum for Kindergarteners

How hidden lesson plans, locked curriculum portals, and state-funded nonprofits illustrate a growing gap between what parents expect and what children are actually being shown.
Jan 13, 2026

Maine Wire reporter Seamus Othot joins Tom and Jon to unpack how Bangor used COVID money to hire a homeless czar while MSAD 75 rolls out sex-abuse lessons from a radical trans-aligned nonprofit for five-year-olds.

© 2026 The Maine Wire
