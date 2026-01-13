Maine Wire reporter Seamus Othot joins Tom and Jon to unpack how Bangor used COVID money to hire a homeless czar while MSAD 75 rolls out sex-abuse lessons from a radical trans-aligned nonprofit for five-year-olds.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Lewiston shooting fund Fallout, COVID Cash for a Homeless Czar, and Sex-Abuse Awareness Curriculum for Kindergarteners
How hidden lesson plans, locked curriculum portals, and state-funded nonprofits illustrate a growing gap between what parents expect and what children are actually being shown.
Jan 13, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes