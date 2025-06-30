Joseph Dobie, 36, of Lewiston (Source: Department of Justice)

The Trump Administration announced Monday a massive fraud investigation that has resulted in 324 defendants facing charges for more than $14.6 billion in welfare and health care fraud, including a man from Lewiston.

Joseph Dobie, 36, has been charged with identity theft and fraud for allegedly stealing the identity of a Puerto Rican man to fraudulently obtain over $6,000 in food assistance benefits and over $10,000 in Medicaid benefits, known in Maine as MaineCare, according to federal court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine.

The Lewiston man faces charges of aggravated identity theft, making false statements in connection with health care matters, and the unlawful use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, as detailed in a criminal complaint filed on June 6, 2025.

The alleged crimes began on March 21, 2023, and continued through June 6, 2025, involving a sophisticated scheme to exploit government benefit programs for personal gain.

Dobie was only caught as the result of a nationwide benefits fraud investigation that began shortly after Republican President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office in January.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began in January 2025 when federal investigators hunting for fraud detected J.V.S.’s identity receiving SNAP benefits in both Maine and Puerto Rico, prompting a deeper probe into the multi-state fraud.

Identity Theft: Stolen Puerto Rican Identity

Dobie is accused of stealing the identity of a Puerto Rican man, referred to in court documents only as J.V.S., to obtain fraudulent driver's licenses and a Social Security card, according to an affidavit filed by a Special Agent with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General. The USDA is the agency responsible for overseeing the SNAP program, more commonly known as Food Stamps or EBT.

The affidavit states that Dobie obtained a Maine driver's license in J.V.S.'s name using a fraudulently acquired Massachusetts driver's license, which featured Dobie's photograph but included J.V.S.'s name, date of birth, and Social Security number.

In contrast, the true J.V.S. holds a Puerto Rico driver's license with the same identifying information but a different photograph. The affidavit notes that the Social Security Administration issued J.V.S.'s Social Security number in Puerto Rico in 1988, indicating the victim’s likely origin.

On March 30, 2023, Dobie allegedly used the Massachusetts driver's license to obtain a replacement Social Security card for J.V.S. at the Auburn, Maine SSA office, listing a homeless shelter address at 247 Bates St., Lewiston, ME, which is tied to Dobie’s SNAP and Walmart accounts.

Law enforcement confirmed Dobie’s true identity through criminal history records in the National Crime Information Center’s Interstate Identification Index (III). The affidavit reveals that Dobie has been arrested under both his true name and J.V.S.’s name, with fingerprints linking both identities to him under Universal Control Number 6544265RC5.

For instance, in July 2010, Dobie was arrested in Worcester, Massachusetts, under his true name for drug possession and assault. In January 2019, he was arrested in New York under J.V.S.’s name for firearm and drug offenses, and in November 2020, he was arrested again in New York under his true name while possessing fraudulent J.V.S. identification.

Social media further corroborated Dobie’s identity. The affidavit cites a Facebook account believed to belong to Dobie’s mother, Theresa Reed, who posted pictures of Dobie on his birthdays in 2019 and 2022, captioned “my son Joe” and “my son,” respectively.

Welfare Fraud: Exploiting SNAP and Medicaid

Dobie allegedly used J.V.S.’s stolen identity to fraudulently obtain SNAP and Medicaid benefits in Maine, amassing significant sums through fraudulent schemes. That Dobie was able to easily obtain welfare benefits in Maine, despite his previous criminal record and having been caught with stolen identity documents, showcases how easy Maine makes it for impostors and would-be fraudsters to pilfer government benefits.

According to the affidavit, an online application for SNAP and Medicaid (MaineCare) benefits was submitted on March 21, 2023, via the My Maine Connection website using J.V.S.’s identity.

Supporting documents, including a birth certificate and Social Security card in J.V.S.’s name, were submitted on April 11, 2025, though the affidavit suggests this future date aligns with the ongoing nature of the scheme through June 2025.

On July 18, 2023, an individual claiming to be J.V.S. attended an in-person interview at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) office in Lewiston, completing and signing benefit application documents. The affidavit states that the Maine SNAP account in J.V.S.’s name used at least $6,114 in benefits from August 2023 to the present, while MaineCare paid at least $10,596.14 for medical services linked to J.V.S.’s identity since March 2023.

Additionally, Dobie allegedly exploited benefits in New York under both identities. USDA records show he received $9,246.17 in New York SNAP benefits under J.V.S.’s name from August 2021 to August 2023, and $1,728.16 under his true identity from February 2021 to August 2023, plus $1,173.54 from July 2024 to the present, indicating overlapping fraudulent claims.

Dobie allegedly used J.V.S.’s identity to purchase a black 2018 Nissan Altima in August 2023 from Peak Automotive, Inc. in Bay Shore, New York, financed through Ally Bank with the fraudulent Massachusetts driver’s license. The vehicle, registered to J.V.S. in Maine, was frequently observed at Dobie’s residence at 95 Horton St., Apartment 1, Lewiston, Maine, via covert surveillance.

95 Horton St. in Lewiston, where Dobie is said to have lived while carrying out his alleged scheme (Source: Zillow)

Specific SNAP transactions further illustrate the scheme.

On January 30, 2025, surveillance footage captured a person believed to be Dobie using the Maine EBT card in J.V.S.’s name at a 7-Eleven in Lewiston, driving the Nissan Altima.

Similar transactions occurred on February 15, 2025, at Shaw’s supermarket in Lewiston, and March 11, 2025, at Dollar General in South Portland.

Online SNAP purchases from BJ’s Wholesale Club, Walmart, and Shaw’s in April 2025 were delivered to the Horton Street address.

The affidavit also details interstate activity.

On April 19, 2025, a SNAP transaction in Corona, Queens, New York, using the Maine EBT card was recorded, with the Nissan Altima documented nearby by a license plate reader one minute later, linking Dobie to the fraudulent use across state lines.

A tracking warrant issued on May 16, 2025, allowed agents to monitor the Nissan Altima, which frequently parked at 95 Horton St. Covert surveillance observed Dobie at this address as recently as June 6, 2025. U.S. Postal Service and Amazon records confirm mail and packages for J.V.S. were delivered to the same apartment, reinforcing Dobie’s residence there.

The criminal complaint against Dobie doesn’t indicate why he might have been making frequent trips between New York and Maine.

The sweeping Trump Administration investigation that caught Dobie’s alleged welfare and MaineCare fraud also resulted in charges for 323 other defendants who are accused of stealing, cumulatively, more than $14.6 billion.

That’s roughly $2.6 billion more than the entire two-year budget Maine’s legislature enacted earlier this year.

Law enforcement employed surveillance cameras, vehicle tracking devices, and financial analysis to build cases against Dobie and the crowd of other defendants.

Dobie faces serious charges that could lead to significant penalties, including up to 20 years in prison for SNAP violations.

Here’s the full DOJ press release: