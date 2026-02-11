The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Lewiston Group Home Visit Raises Questions About Care Standards and Oversight - Maine Wire TV

The account points to broader questions about staffing, documentation, and how complaints are handled.
Feb 11, 2026

Jon Fetherston recounts an incident in Lewiston where he was asked to exit a group home after a resident invited him in, with staff declining to provide names or roles. Additionally, a recorded phone call about absentee voting discusses UOCAVA procedures, including options for ballots sent or transmitted while someone is overseas.

