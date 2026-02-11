Jon Fetherston recounts an incident in Lewiston where he was asked to exit a group home after a resident invited him in, with staff declining to provide names or roles. Additionally, a recorded phone call about absentee voting discusses UOCAVA procedures, including options for ballots sent or transmitted while someone is overseas.
Lewiston Group Home Visit Raises Questions About Care Standards and Oversight - Maine Wire TV
The account points to broader questions about staffing, documentation, and how complaints are handled.
Feb 11, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
