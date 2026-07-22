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The Robinson Report

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Lewiston Dog Walking Dispute Sparks Hate Crime Questions - MWTV

A hate crime charge for walking a dog near a mosque?

While questions continued around a Lewiston mosque and a dog-walking dispute, Jon Fetherston discussed claims that a man was warned he could face a hate crime charge if he walked his dog near the mosque.

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