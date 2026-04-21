The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Lewiston Controversy Deepens as Abdi Iftin Pushes Back on Fraud Criticism - MWTV

Social media activity amplifies tensions around fraud allegations.
Apr 21, 2026

Social media has become a central battleground, with viral videos, repeated posts, and competing narratives shaping how viewers interpret fraud allegations and media coverage. Abdi Iftin suggests the volume and tone of online responses may be an attempt to shift attention away from underlying issues.

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