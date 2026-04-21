Social media has become a central battleground, with viral videos, repeated posts, and competing narratives shaping how viewers interpret fraud allegations and media coverage. Abdi Iftin suggests the volume and tone of online responses may be an attempt to shift attention away from underlying issues.
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Lewiston Controversy Deepens as Abdi Iftin Pushes Back on Fraud Criticism - MWTV
Social media activity amplifies tensions around fraud allegations.
Apr 21, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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